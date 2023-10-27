World Series Tickets: How much does it cost to get in?
The 2023 World Series may not feature the most high-profile teams, but tickets for the Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers showdown still cost a pretty penny.
By Luke Norris
While the 119th edition of the World Series isn't what anyone expected when the 2023 MLB season began, it's still quite intriguing given the participants.
Just two seasons ago, the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks combined to lose 212 games. And just a year ago, while both improved, they combined to lose 182.
But 2023 was obviously much different.
With three-time World Series-winning manager Bruce Bochy back in a dugout after a three-year hiatus, the Rangers went 90-72 to take second in the American League West. As the No. 5 seed in the AL Playoffs, Texas swept the Tampa Bay Rays, swept the top-seeded Baltimore Orioles, and then took down the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros in a seven-game classic in the ALCS.
The Diamondbacks snuck into the final wild-card slot in the National League with an 84-78 record and also recorded sweeps in the first two rounds of the MLB postseason, first taking out the Milwaukee Brewers and then the Los Angeles Dodgers.
And despite trailing 2-0 and 3-2 to the defending NL champion Philadelphia Phillies in the LCS, Arizona won the final two games on the road to earn the franchise's first trip to the Fall Classic since winning that seven-game epic over the New York Yankees back in 2001.
So, again, this can't be the matchup anyone could have expected. But just because this 2023 World Series doesn't feature the most high-profile clubs, that doesn't mean tickets are cheap.
How much are World Series tickets?
For Game 1 of the 2023 World Series, which the Rangers will host at Globe Life Field in Arlington, the cheapest ticket on StubHub is $386. But that's just for standing room only -- and before taxes and fees, of course.
If you want an actual seat, the cheapest option is $405 for the upper deck. The price obviously goes up the closer you get to the field, and the most expensive front-row tickets we ran into went for $22,500 each. But that included access to the VIP Lounge. Others within the first 10 rows ranged from $5,000 to around $7,000.
The cheapest Game 7 ticket we found at Globe Life was $522 for standing-room only, and the most expensive was a ridiculous $89,999.
As for when the Diamondbacks host the 2023 World Series at Chase Field in Phoenix, the pricing for the middle three games was all about the same as one another overall. The issue here is that there were no standing-room-only tickets available, at least on Stubhub.
The cheapest tickets we found in the upper deck ranged from $495-$585, depending on the game (Game 4 was the least expensive). And the highest-priced tickets ran anywhere from $13,499 to $22,342.