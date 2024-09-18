Has there ever been a worse time to be a former Alabama quarterback in the NFL?
By John Buhler
As the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide sit pretty at 3-0 entering their bye week before the huge Georgia game in two Saturdays, many of their former star quarterbacks are looking like shells of themselves in the NFL. Whether it be Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones or Bryce Young, all of whom are down bad to various degrees. Let's just say that the football gods have been kinder to them before...
Trying to unpack this sad bag of crap is like stumbling home from high school like my former friend once did with a report card that read FFFFCA. For those keeping score at home, the A was obviously in P.E. Since I feel compelled to be the bearer of bad news here, I will start with the least bad to the absolute worst. Let's start with the star quarterback who left Alabama to go play for Lincoln Riley.
Jalen Hurts is playing fine, but the same cannot be said for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since December 2023, the Birds have gone a combined 2-7 in their last nine games. This includes finishing the 2023 regular season on a 1-5 skid, a road playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then a Week 2 disaster class at home to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football. At least Hurts is a leader!
Next up would have to be the least talented of the four former Alabama stars. Mac Jones went from being the No. 15 pick by the New England Patriots in the infamous 2021 NFL Draft, to being Trevor Lawrence's backup for his hometown's Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars also ended last season horribly. Even worse, they are off to an 0-2 start, and might fall to 0-3 after Monday Night Football...
We are picking poison at this point, but I would have to say Bryce Young getting benched two games into his second season in the league by the Carolina Panthers is probably the next least worst. He is undersized and lacking all confidence. Young plays for the nastiest of dog water franchises. He looks completely broken. I am hoping for a redemption arc, but he is busting harder than even Josh Rosen.
And finally, the Tua Tagovailoa tale is one of tragedy. Another week, another concussion. We are worried for the man's health and safety, but it seems he truly doesn't care about that. He wants to play again for the Miami Dolphins, but I am incredibly skeptical than an NFL medical staff can in good faith clear him. We don't want to see anyone die on the field. He needs to hang up the spikes, but he won't...
The good news for Alabama is Jalen Milroe might be a first-round pick and a Heisman Trophy winner.
Even though I am pointing out all of these former Alabama stars' string of bad luck, I do feel bad for all them. I hope they can all turn it around here soon, however that may be. I think what this goes to show is even if you are immensely talented and receive great coaching in college, where you land matters in the NFL. In trying to tie all four together again, they are suffering from organizational incongruences.
We know that the Panthers are terribly run. We also know that Bill Belichick drove the Patriots into the ground out of some lethal combination of arrogance, decadence, hubris and negligence. No wonder he is no longer coaching... As for the Dolphins, they seem to have the right head coach, but do you really trust the man upstairs? And for the Eagles, ownership is great but Nick Sirianni is so cooked...
Ultimately, just because you won the lottery in college playing for a head coach like Nick Saban at a place like Alabama does not mean that same string of good fortune will follow you to the NFL. This league is so hard. Andy Reid toiled away for years and needed to go to a second team before he got his Patrick Mahomes. Above all else, Alabama does not produce tractor quarterbacks, only trailers...
While I am the least concerned for Hurts, Jones may be done, and Tagovailoa and Young are screwed.