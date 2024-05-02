The worst possible ref has complete control of Knicks postseason hopes
To the dismay of the New York Knicks and their fans, Scott Foster has been summoned as the crew chief for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series versus the Philadelphia 76ers.
By Lior Lampert
The NBA is going to great lengths to ensure the thrilling back-and-forth first-round playoff matchup between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers goes the distance, summoning referee Scott Foster, also known as "The Extender," to be the crew chief for Thursday night's Game 6 clash at the Wells Fargo Center.
New York is now at the mercy of Foster, who will have complete control over the Knicks' postseason hopes, which is a nerve-wracking development for the fan base hoping to see their team win a series in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1999-2000.
Knicks fans are on the edge of their seats after seeing Scott Foster will ref Game 6 vs. the 76ers
Foster has earned the moniker of "The Extender" for good reason. Home teams have won 66.1 percent of the contests officiated by Foster this season, outscoring road opponents by a healthy seven points per game, including a 23.7 percent win percentage relative to the average rate. In other words, this series is likely going to a Game 7 in Madison Square Garden.
The 76ers made an unbelievable come-from-behind effort in Game 5 on Tuesday night in New York thanks to heroic late-game shot-making from All-Star point guard Tyrese Maxey (though it has since been reported that the officials missed a travel call on the four-point play that cut their deficit to two points with 25.1 seconds remaining).
After Sixers ownership bought 2,000 tickets to give away to fans to avoid having the Wells Fargo Center flooded with Knicks supporters again, as has been the case when the two teams play in Philly, the league brought in Foster to only further rain on New York's parade.
Brace yourselves, Knicks fans, because Thursday night may be an eyesore with Foster calling the shots. At this rate, all signs point toward this matchup returning to MSG for a Game 7, and the franchise has not closed out a series on their home floor in this millennium.