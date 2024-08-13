Worst Yankees loss yet should turn up the heat on Aaron Boone
By James Nolan
The New York Yankees are in a tight race for the American League East with the Baltimore Orioles. They had an opportunity to gain ground headed into this series against the Chicago White Sox, who were 28-91 heading into Monday night’s game.
It seems like Grady Sizemore’s presence had an impact on Chicago already. His squad captured a 12-2 blowout win over Aaron Boone’s team.
The Yankees can’t afford to lose games to teams like the White Sox at this point in the season, especially with one of their top starters on the mound.
Offensively, New York couldn’t pull through with runners on base. They left a total of 16 runners on against Chicago on Monday night. Many at-bats were questionable, especially a bunt attempt from Alex Verdugo in a run-scoring opportunity.
The Yankees bullpen continues to haunt Boone
Gil let up four earned runs across four innings of work. Boone then made the mistake of leaving two relievers in way too long, causing the game to get out of hand. Tim Hill let up one run and three hits across 2.1 innings. Then Enyel De Los Santos allowed seven earned runs in his 1.2 innings of work.
It was an alarming loss for Boone’s Yankees. The White Sox were losers of 24 out of their last 25 games heading into Monday night’s game. Even though Gil wasn’t at his best, he still left the Yankees in a position to win.
The bullpen is becoming a serious problem for the Yankees. As much as the offense struggled Monday night, it’s hard to get going when the bullpen allows eight total runs.
Offensively, the Yankees have what it takes to lift the team. Aaron Judge has a .329 BA with a 1.162 OPS and 42 HRs this season. Juan Soto has a 1.017 OPS with 30 HRs this season. Both superstars are having the best years of their careers. New York needs to capitalize on that, but it hasn’t just yet.
Boone has been managing the Yankees for a long time now. They’ve missed the playoffs once since he replaced Joe Girardi. If New York continues to struggle, Brian Cashman might need to look for a new manager. The Yankees have been great with Boone at times, but they’ve yet to live up to their full potential under his reign.