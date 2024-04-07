Would the Blue Jays trade Vladimir Guerrero Jr.? Ranking 4 possible destinations
If the Blue Jays decide to move on from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., these four teams should pick up the phone.
By Jake Kleiner
Amidst the swirl of rumors that are always circling around the MLB trade market, there is one name that I can't help but think about: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Although there isn't all that much talk of Guerrero being traded right now, barring a majorly improved performance, his time with the Blue Jays might be nearing the end.
Guerrero was a highly touted prospect from the age of 16 and has continuously shown flashes of excellence since then. He has been inconsistent throughout his big league career but was able to string together a phenomenal 2021 season where he slashed .311/.401/.60 and hit 48 home runs. The goal, since then, was for Guererro to continue to remain as one of the league's best players, but he has rather remained marginally above average at the plate (he has a 124 OPS+ since then).
It is also worth noting that the Blue Jays are yet to win a game in the postseason with Guerrero as their franchise star, as they are 0-5 in three playoff appearances.
Vlad Jr. and the Blue Jays have also been dealing with arbitration struggles. They eventually settled on a salary of $19.9 million for this upcoming season, but regardless, he will soon need to be paid the big bucks.
With the young core of the Blue Jays getting older and the window closing for this team to start winning in October, here are four potential destinations for the slugger should the Jays decide to make a blockbuster move.
4. Seattle Mariners
In 2023, the Seattle Mariners narrowly missed the playoffs. Ironically, they were edged out of the final Wild Card position by a single game to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Blue Jays. While the Blue Jays might prefer trading Guerrero Jr. to a National League team, the Mariners stand to gain significantly from his prowess at first base.
Last season, Seattle was 22nd in the league in team batting average, managing to hit only .242. They performed moderately better in on-base percentage, ranking 15th with a .321 figure, and were also ranked 16th in both slugging (.413) and OPS (.734). The Mariners demonstrated some power, being 11th in the majors for home runs with a total of 210. While power-hitting wasn't a concern, maintaining consistent batting was.
Acquiring Guerrero Jr. could address these inconsistencies for Seattle. His career batting average stands at .279, and despite a slight dip to .264 last season, this still significantly surpasses Seattle's collective performance. Moreover, Guerrero Jr. outperformed the Mariners in on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and OPS. Among players with at least 150 at-bats last season, only Julio Rodriguez and JP Crawford achieved a higher batting average than Guerrero Jr.
Integrating Guerrero Jr. into the Mariners' lineup would not only boost their offensive capabilities but also mark a substantial improvement over Ty France at first base. While France delivers a commendable performance with hitting lines of .250/.337/.366/.703, Guerrero Jr.'s contributions are on another level, making even his least impressive season look superior. Pairing him with Rodriguez and Crawford would pose a formidable challenge to pitchers and underscores the strategic benefit of the Mariners pursuing a trade for Guerrero Jr.
3. San Fransisco Giants
A trade to the San Francisco Giants could represent a pivotal shift for both Guerrero Jr.'s career and the Giants' future prospects. In 2023, the Giants showcased a resilient but ultimately inconsistent performance, missing a postseason berth. Their struggle was partly due to a lackluster offense, particularly in terms of power hitting and on-base efficiency, areas where Guerrero Jr. would be able to significantly contribute.
The Giants ranked 19th in the MLB for home runs, an area desperately needing improvement to compete more aggressively in the NL West. Their team batting average and on-base percentage were also poor (ranking 28th and 24th respectively), not quite at the level needed to challenge for playoff spots consistently.
Guerrero Jr.'s career batting average of .279 and his ability to hit for power and maintain a high on-base percentage would provide the Giants with a much-needed boost. Even in what was considered a down year for him, Guerrero Jr.'s numbers were significantly better than many of the Giants' regular starters. His addition to the lineup could also provide better pitches for surrounding hitters, thereby elevating the team's overall offensive output.
From a strategic standpoint, the Giants have been in search of a franchise player around whom they can build their team, especially after the retirement of several key veterans in recent years (Sandoval, Posey, etc). Guerrero Jr. fits this bill perfectly. Not only would his offensive prowess benefit the team, but his young age and charismatic presence could energize the fanbase and signal a new era for Giants baseball.
2. Chicago White Sox
The next two trade destinations are rebuilding teams rather than competing ones. The White Sox expect to be bad in 2024, yet a trade for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could be a transformative move and help years past this one. Last year, the White Sox encountered challenges that saw them falling short in key offensive metrics, an area where Guerrero Jr.'s inclusion could herald a significant turnaround.
In 2023, the White Sox found themselves in the lower echelon for team batting average, managing a .245 mark, which placed them 20th across Major League Baseball. Their on-base percentage was slightly better, recorded at .314, ranking them 18th, but still below the league average. Their slugging percentage and OPS did not stand out either, with figures at .403 and .717, respectively, which placed them 22nd in both categories. Despite being middle-of-the-pack in home runs with 198, the lack of consistent on-base ability and power hitting was evident.
Guerrero Jr., with his career batting average of .279 and the ability to hit .264 even in a down year, surpasses the White Sox's batting metrics significantly. More importantly, his slugging percentage and OPS figures stand out, suggesting he could be a major force in improving the team's power-hitting and overall offensive output. His on-base skills, highlighted by a career OBP substantially higher than the White Sox's collective figure, could help address their issues with getting runners on base.
Moreover, Guerrero Jr.'s presence in the White Sox lineup could provide a formidable middle-of-the-order threat, potentially elevating the performances of surrounding players by offering them better pitches to hit due to the fear Guerrero instills in opposing pitchers. His defensive capabilities at first base would also be an upgrade, ensuring that the White Sox strengthen both their offense and defense.
1. Los Angeles Angels
The Los Angeles Angels, after losing two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, are set to begin a long and (for the fans) painful rebuild. Their ambition to build a championship-contending team could greatly benefit from acquiring a player of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s caliber. Guerrero Jr., with his batting skills, could be the missing piece the Angels need to revitalize their offense and solidify their infield.
Last season, the Angels showcased a commendable pitching staff but often fell short in terms of offensive consistency. Their team's batting average lingered around the middle of the league, and while they demonstrated power, it wasn't enough to consistently drive in runs or maintain rallies. Guerrero Jr., known for his ability to get on base and his power-hitting prowess, could dramatically transform the Angels' lineup.
Moreover, Guerrero Jr.'s presence in the lineup could offer protection for Mike Trout, ensuring that opposing pitchers cannot easily pitch around this duo. His ability to hit for power and average means that pitchers will have to carefully navigate through the heart of the Angels' lineup, creating more opportunities for the team to score. Guerrero Jr.'s offensive capabilities are not just about hitting home runs; his on-base percentage and slugging ability make him a threat in any situation, especially when surrounded by the young and inexperienced players the Angels are expected to field in the coming years.
In addition, Guerrero Jr.'s marketability cannot be overlooked. His charismatic personality and pedigree—he is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr., who had a storied career with the Angels—add a narrative appeal that could boost ticket sales and fan engagement.