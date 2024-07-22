Popular Wrigley Field rooftops to be torn down for another soulless apartment complex
By John Buhler
I am not even a Chicago Cubs fan, but this makes me sad. For a few years there, I was a Wrigleyville resident. I lived half a block south of Wrigley Field. While I felt like a complete outsider the entire time I lived in Chicago, I did grow to find comfort in the neighborhood I chose to live in. Then, COVID happened, and that was a sign to me from the universe that I needed to move back home to Atlanta.
I came across this news article pitch on the FanSided.com News Desk on Monday afternoon, and I was like, "What the f**k? Like, seriously. What are we even doing?" Although the time that I lived in Chicago was that of great changes to Wrigleyville, getting rid of a slew of Wrigley Rooftops is like cutting off your nose in spite of your face. We only have the greedy Ricketts Family to blame for this.
Whatever feckless alderman governing this area of Chicago fell asleep at the wheel to help further tear away from the fabric of what makes Wrigleyville so unique. It is a former working-class neighborhood, centered around a historic ballpark from the turn of the century. The Cubs have a nationwide fanbase, so let's alienate them, take their money and give some dumb yups apartments!
One of my favorite memories from Chicago was watching a game from a rooftop. Now that is over.
Chicago Cubs getting rid of three Wrigley Rooftops for more apartments
One of the best parts about living in Wrigleyville besides food, bars and proximity to the Red Line, was I could feel the energy radiating off the street and into my one-bedroom, third-story apartment. It was an area of the city where baseball and good times mattered more than anything else. Even though I rooted hard for another National League team, I could find comfort in this part of the city.
In the years leading up to me living there, and eventually moving away, I feel that they have redeveloped everything surrounding Wrigley Field from foul pole to foul pole. While I get that it is an incredibly popular spot in the city to be entertained, dammit, the rooftops were unlike anything in baseball. Yes, you would pay a premium for bad seats, but it was all you can eat and an authentic experience.
The thing that I keep going back to with city council approving of three building's destruction is this: Who are these apartment buildings for? Surely, you are not going to be able to afford to live there unless you have a $100K job. If you did, why would you want to live in Wrigleyville if you didn't like what the surrounding area had to offer? And to live in a building everyone else hates, congratulations!
I could understand other developments made around the area, but y'all lost me with this one badly...