WWE Backlash 2024 live results and highlights
WWE Backlash 2024 takes place on Saturday, May 4, at 1:00 p.m. ET live from Lyon-Decines, France. Here are the full live results and highlights from the premium live event.
By Scott Rogust
One month ago, WrestleMania 40 took place and provided numerous memorable moments. Afterward, this was billed as the start of a new era in WWE. Now on Saturday, May 4, at 1:00 p.m. ET. it will be the first premium live event of the proclaimed new era.
WWE presents Backlash 2024 on Saturday, live from LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France. This is a historic show, as it is the first WWE premium live event to be held in France. If the May 3 episode of Friday Night SmackDown is anything to go by, the crowd will be lively throughout Backlash and its five-match card.
Cody Rhodes, who defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 last year, will have his first defense of the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash. Rhodes' opponent? "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles.
Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania 40 to defeat Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship. Now, he will hold his first defense of the title against "Main Event" Jey Uso.
Bayley, who defeated former Damage CTRL member Iyo Sky at WrestleMania last month, defends the WWE Women's Championship in a triple threat match against Naomi and Tiffany Stratton.
The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.
Kevin Owens and Randy Orton face off against Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga iin what is the next chapter of the Bloodline story.
If you are unable to watch Backlash live, there's no need to worry. We will be updating this page with the full live results and highlights of each match.
Full WWE Backlash 2024 results and highlights
Street Fight: Kevin Owens and Randy Orton vs. Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga | OFFICIAL RESULT: Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga def. Kevin Owens and Randy Orton (via pinfall)
Highlights:
WWE Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton | OFFICIAL RESULT: Bayley def. Naomi and Tiffany Stratton (via pinfall)
Highlights:
World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Jey Uso | OFFICIAL RESULT: Damian Priest def. Jey Uso (via pinfall) to retain the World Heavyweight Championship
Highlights:
WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill | OFFICIAL RESULT: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill def. Asuka and Kairi Sane (via pinfall) to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
Highlights:
Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles | OFFICIAL RESULT: Cody Rhodes def. AJ Styles (via pinfall) to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship
Highlights: