WWE Bad Blood 2024 live results and highlights
By Scott Rogust
For the first time in 20 years, WWE is bringing back an event that wrestling fans during the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Eras remember fondly. Bad Blood makes its return on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 6:00 p.m. ET, live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga.
Bad Blood's tradition of featuring a Hell in a Cell match continues, even after the two-decade break, as CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will do battle in the giant cage surrounding the ringside area. These two hated rivals have been feuding since late last year and has picked up traction in the following months. Now, the two will settle the score and bring an end to their rivalry.
The main event of the event will feature Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes teaming up with former rival Roman Reigns to fight common enemies in Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. Sikoa had unceremoniously taken the title of "Triple Chief" away from Reigns ever since he stepped away after WrestleMania 40. Even though Rhodes and Reigns have feuded over the WWE title for the better part of two years, they will team up to get revenge on the new Bloodline.
The remaining three matches on the card include WWE Women's champion Nia Jax defending against Bayley, Damian Priest taking on Finn Balor in a battle of former friends-turned-enemies, and Rhea Ripley challenging Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship, with Dominik Mysterio being placed in a shark cage above the ring.
For those who are unable to watch the show, no need to worry. We will provide you with the results and highlights from Bad Blood as they happen throughout the show.
WWE Bad Blood 2024 full results and highlights
Hell in a Cell match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre | OFFICIAL RESULT: CM Punk def. Drew McIntyre (via pinfall)
Highlights:
WWE Women's Championship: Nia Jax (c) vs. Bayley | OFFICIAL RESULT: Nia Jax def. Bayley (via pinfall) to retain the WWE Women's Championship.
Highlights:
Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor | OFFICIAL RESULT: Damian Priest def. Finn Balor (via pinfall)
Highlights:
This page will be updated with live results and highlights from each match once they reach their conclusion. Be sure to keep refreshing this page throughout the night.