WWE Bad Blood 2024 preview and predictions: Will Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes defeat The Bloodline?
The momentum behind professional wrestling is palpable. There’s excitement within the WWE and beyond as promotions gear up to close 2024 coming off or heading into big new financial deals. One of the reasons WWE is riding a wave is due to a string of successful premium live events (PLEs). The next up in the series is WWE Bad Blood which should feature some interesting outcomes across the card.
WWE Bad Blood is set for Saturday, Oct. 5, from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. According to the September 30 update by WrestleTix, Bad Blood has distributed 14,057 tickets against the current setup of 14,257, leaving 200 tickets available.
Let's now preview all five matches set for the premium live event and provide predictions for each.
WWE Bad Blood 2024 predictions and preview
WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) versus Rhea Ripley, with Dominick Mysterio suspended above the ring in a shark cage.
The story between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley had the opportunity to be one of the most important women’s stories told in the WWE in some time. Unfortunately, in the eyes of many, it’s become an angle where the championship and all that it represents has taken a backseat to other aspects of a story that do not seem as fulfilling. WWE has fallen into some of its old, tired practices in this story between two women, and suspending a man above the cage represents that.
Still, Morgan and Ripley are two excellent professionals and they’ll deliver a strong match. Morgan’s development over the years is a testament to her work. She can keep pace with any of her peers and her character work consistently delivers. Ripley will be as over with fans as always, continuing her push to be the biggest star in the women’s division. It will be interesting to see how they mix things up after having so many matches together. Expect to see some shenanigans with Mysterio escaping the cage and helping Morgan secure the victory.
Winner and still WWE Women’s World Champion: Liv Morgan
Damian Priest versus Finn Balor
Damian Priest and Finn Balor have told a strong story. Their bond in The Judgment Day was bound to come to an end and in predictable fashion, it did. Balor has once again gone back to his heel persona, while Priest has turned into a well-received babyface. This match will be used to push both of those efforts forward.
Priest versus Balor will be a strong match between two highly capable performers. While this feels like a contest that could have been better served as a Monday Night Raw main event, it still fits on this card thanks to the theme of major feuds. While either man can be seen coming out with a victory, expect Balor to pick up the win to keep him strong as a top heel on the show.
Winner: Finn Balor
Hell in a Cell: CM Punk versus Drew McIntyre
This is going to be a violent one folks. Starting with an accident leading to a triceps injury ten months ago in the Royal Rumble, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre have told a story that continues to deliver. At one time, this feud was the hottest thing in professional wrestling. However, it has run in course and is now a bit long in the tooth, making this match at Bad Blood all the more important to bring things to a close.
This will be a match that is uber-violent. Think of this as more AEW Blood and Guts than the Hell in a Cell matches from the WWE PG Era. Even the structure previewed on the September 30 episode of WWE Raw looked more menacing than the others used in recent matches. There will be blood. There will be weapons. And there will be a CM Punk victory to heat him up as he’ll head into a title picture against Gunther much sooner, than later.
Winner: CM Punk
WWE Women’s Championship: Nia Jax (c) versus Bayley
Nia Jax has been doing some of her best work since coming back to the WWE. Her run on SmackDown and picking up the championship has been a fun ride, with her looking like a dominating force every step along the way. It’s understandable why Bayley is getting a rematch at this point in the story, but do not expect Bayley to pick up the win. In fact, the real angle to watch for will be the developing animosity between Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton.
Will there be a cash-in of the Money in the Bank briefcase? Probably not, but the outcome of this match will further the growing divide between these two women.
Winner and still WWE Women’s Champion: Nia Jax
Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns vs The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu)
This will be another match were story reigns supreme. Or “cinema” as the kids say. Don’t expect to see a technical masterpiece in any way. Instead, this match will be full of dramatic pauses, slow tags, stare downs and more. The “can they coexist” narrative is one that WWE hangs on to, often to a comical point. Yet, Rhodes and Reigns have a compelling story to tell as they’ve come together for one important battle. At least, we can all hope this is the only time that they come together.
This match is built for Rhodes and Reigns to win. It sets the path for them to eventually meet again for the WWE Undisputed Championship, an outcome that is hard to predict. But what fans should also watch for in this match is whether "The Final Boss," The Rock, comes walking through that curtain to tell Roman that he is the true “Tribal Chief.”
Winner: Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns