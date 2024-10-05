What time does WWE Bad Blood 2024 start?
By Scott Rogust
The last time WWE presented the Bad Blood event was in 2004, which saw Triple H defeat Shawn Michaels in a Hell in a Cell match. Over 20 years later, WWE is bringing back the event, and on paper, could be one of the company's most anticipated shows of the 2024 calendar year.
On Saturday, Oct. 5, WWE presents Bad Blood from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga. The event, much like all WWE premium live events recently, will feature five matches.
One match that is synonymous with Bad Blood is the Hell in a Cell match. So it should come as no surprise that a Hell in a Cell match will take place at Bad Blood, and it will see CM Punk and Drew McIntyre bring an end to their heated rivalry.
Another headlining match on the show will feature Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes teaming up with rival Roman Reigns to take on Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu of The Bloodline. Rhodes and Reigns competed against one another in three matches in the past two WrestleMania. Now, they will team up to take out common enemies.
The rest of the card will see Liv Morgan defend the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley with Dominik Mysterio suspended above the ring in a shark cage, Damian Priest take on Finn Balor, and Bayley challenge Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Championship.
For those wondering what time Bad Blood starts on Saturday, we have you covered.
WWE Bad Blood 2024 start time
WWE fans, the main card for Bad Blood will be starting at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT.
This is much earlier than usual for WWE premium live events, which normally took place at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. The reasoning behind this, according to PWInsider, is that WWE wanted to avoid Bad Blood running opposite of UFC 307, which takes place at 10:00 p.m. ET. Of course, WWE and UFC are under the same ownership group, TKO Group Holdings, Inc.
There will be a kickoff show at 5:00 p.m ET/2:00 p.m. PT, which will allow fans to catch up on all of the storylines that took place on WWE's weekly television programs heading into Bad Blood.