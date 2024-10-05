WWE Bad Blood 2024 start time, match card, and how to watch
By Scott Rogust
WWE is bringing back an event from the past that those from the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras will remember. 27 years to the day of the inaugural show, WWE is bringing back Bad Blood. The return of this premium live event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 5, live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga.
The first Bad Blood event in 1997 featured the debut of the Hell in a Cell match, which saw Shawn Michaels defeat The Undertaker with help from the debuting Kane. It's only fitting that Bad Blood 2024 features a Hell in a Cell match between two bitter rivals in CM Punk and Drew McIntyre. With the two splitting the series at one win apiece, this will be the rubber match, with each trying to bring an end to the feud in the most brutal way imaginable.
Another huge headlining match will see two rivals in Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes teaming up with "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, as they take on Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu of the new Bloodline. Can Rhodes and Reigns stay on the same page, despite their history, and defeat The Bloodline? Or will Sikoa be able to claim that he is the true "Tribal Chief."
For those who are curious how you can watch the return of Bad Blood, we have you covered.
WWE Bad Blood 2024 start time
WWE premium live events have normally aired around 7:00 p.m. ET. But for Bad Blood, it will begin at a slightly earlier time, 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT. The reasoning behind the move, according to PWInsider, is due to UFC 307 taking place at 10:00 p.m. ET the same night. Of course, WWE and UFC are under the same ownership company, TKO, so this would eliminate any run-over time.
There will be a kickoff show beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT. The kickoff show will provide fans the opportunity to catch up on the storylines leading into the event.
WWE Bad Blood 2024 live stream, how to watch
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
- Start Time: 6:00 p.m.ET/3:00 p.m. PT
- Location: State Farm Arena — Atlanta, Ga.
- Live Stream: Peacock, WWE Network (outside of the United States)
Wrestling fans in the United States can watch Bad Blood on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. This will require a subscription, which would cost you as low as $7.99 a month ($79.99 annually).
Fans outside of the United States can stream Bad Blood on the WWE Network.
WWE Bad Blood 2024 match card
Match
Stipulation/Title on the line
Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu)
Tag Team match
CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre
Hell in a Cell match
Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
Women's World Championship match, with Dominik Mysterio suspended above the ring in a shark cage
Nia Jax (c) vs. Bayley
WWE Women's Championship match
Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor
Singles match