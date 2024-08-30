WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 start time, match card, and how to watch
WWE will present Bash in Berlin on Saturday, Aug. 31, from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, marking their sixth international premium live event of 2024. The show aims to build on the momentum from SummerSlam, where a major title change shaped the card for this event.
Gunther won the World Heavyweight Championship from Damian Priest at SummerSlam, setting up his first title defense at Bash in Berlin. Randy Orton stepped in as the challenger, looking to avenge his controversial loss to The Ring General earlier this year at King of the Ring, which earned Gunther the title shot at WWE's biggest event of the summer.
Now, the leader of Imperium will look to solidify his reign by successfully completing his first title defense in Germany.
The other major title on the line is the WWE Championship, with Cody Rhodes defending against Kevin Owens, who has long been his ally in battling The Bloodline. However, that will change for one night as they face off against each other in the co-main event of Bash in Berlin.
CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will continue their rivalry with a Strap match. This feud has been building since the Royal Rumble, where McIntyre injured Punk, sidelining him for six months. Although McIntyre won in their first bout at SummerSlam, the Chicago native will seek revenge on Saturday afternoon.
For fans who are curious about how to watch the event and a look at the full match card, we have you covered.
WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 start time
Since Bash in Berlin will take place in Germany, the show will have a special start time of 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT for the main card.
The kickoff show will also begin earlier, at 11:00 a.m. ET, giving fans a chance to catch up on the storylines for the main card for free before the pay-per-view starts.
WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 live stream, how to watch
- Date: Saturday, August 31
- Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET (main card), 11:00 a.m. ET (kickoff show)
- Location: Uber Arena -- Berlin, Germany
- Live Stream: Peacock
WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 match card
Match
Stipulation/Title on the line
Gunther (c) vs. Randy Orton
World Heavyweight Championship
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Championship
Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn (c) vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre
Strap match
Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley vs. Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan
Mixed Tag Team Match