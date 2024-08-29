What time does WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 start?
WWE will return overseas to host Bash in Berlin on Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Uber Arena in Germany. This marks their sixth international premium live event of 2024, continuing the company’s effort to bring marquee WWE shows to regions that typically don't experience them.
This show has been built around Gunther, who, although born in Austria, made a name for himself with the German wrestling promotion Westside Xtreme Wrestling before joining WWE in 2019. Expect a crowd strongly supporting the Imperium leader in that case.
Gunther steps into this event for his first title defense as World Heavyweight Champion, facing Randy Orton. He controversially secured his title shot by winning the King of the Ring against Orton, then went on to capture the championship at SummerSlam by defeating Damian Priest earlier this month. It might seem early for The Ring General to lose his belt, but with The Viper rejuvenated, anything can happen.
Cody Rhodes will also defend the WWE Championship against Kevin Owens. It's a matchup between two babyfaces, though the challenger has recently shown more aggressive tendencies. Could a heel turn be on the horizon, or is this simply to elevate Owens as a challenger, even if he's not expected to end The American Nightmare's reign?
A Strap match might not be everyone's favorite, but it’s the stipulation for the second match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre. This feud has lost some momentum over the summer, so this match could be an opportunity to regain interest before a potential third and final bout this fall—perhaps at Bad Blood inside Hell in a Cell.
These matches, and more, will headline a full card at Bash in Berlin. So, when can fans expect the action to start?
What time does WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 start?
With this PLE taking place in Germany, pro wrestling fans can expect another afternoon start time. The main show begins at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT, while the kickoff show starts at 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT.
What times do the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 matches start?
Most WWE PLEs don’t feature kickoff show matches, so unless WWE decides to add something at the last minute, expect the matches to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT, when the main show for Bash in Berlin is scheduled to start.