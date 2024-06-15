WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 live results and highlights
By Scott Rogust
A couple of weeks after King and Queen of the Ring, WWE is presenting yet another huge premium live event. On Saturday, June 15, WWE heads to Glasgow, Scotland, for Clash at the Castle. This will be the first WWE premium live event to be held in Scotland and the second-ever Clash at the Castle show.
There are five huge matches scheduled for the show, three of which feature wrestlers from Scotland. Drew McIntyre is looking to regain the World Heavyweight Championship he won at WrestleMania 40 by taking it from the wrestler who took it from him via Money in the Bank contract cash-in, Damian Priest. Piper Niven, from Ayrshire, Scotland, challenges Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship. Finally, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn challenge Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in a triple-threat tag team match also including Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.
The remaining two matches are huge ones as well. Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles will have a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship, this time in an I Quit match. The only way to win is to get your opponent to utter the words "I Quit." Finally, Sami Zayn defends the Intercontinental Championship against friend-turned-enemy Chad Gable.
Given the early start time on Saturday, some fans may not be able to watch the event live. If that is the case, have no fear, because we will provide the results and highlights from each match on Clash at the Castle live.
WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 full results and highlights
I Quit match for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles | OFFICIAL RESULT: Cody Rhodes def. AJ Styles to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship
Highlights:
Triple Threat Tag Team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (c) vs. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark | OFFICIAL RESULT: Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre def. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark (via pinfall) and Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
Highlights:
Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable | OFFICIAL RESULT: Sami Zayn def. Chad Gable (via pinfall) to retain the Intercontinental Championship
Highlights:
WWE Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven | OFFICIAL RESULT: Bayley def. Piper Niven (via pinfall) to retain the WWE Women's Championship
Highlights:
World Heavyweight Championship (Judgment Day barred from ringside): Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre | OFFICIAL RESULT: Damian Priest def. Drew McIntyre (via pinfall) to retain the World Heavyweight Championship
Highlights: