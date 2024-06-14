What time does WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 start?
By Scott Rogust
WWE is set to present the second-ever edition of Clash at the Castle, a little less than two years after the inaugural event, this Saturday, June 15.
The inaugural edition of Clash at the Castle took place in Cardiff, Wales, on Sept. 3, 2022, and featured Gunther defending the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus in a match of the year candidate, and Roman Reigns successfully retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. This Saturday, Clash at the Castle will take place in Glasgow, Scotland.
Some of the big matches set for the show include McIntyre, Ayr, Scotland's own, challenging Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles in an I Quit match for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and Ayrshire, Scotland's own Piper Niven challenging Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship.
Considering Clash at the Castle is being held in Scotland, what time can fans expect the show to start on Saturday?
Since the show is being held in Scotland, you will have to make sure you get your Saturday errands done early if you want to watch the show live. The main card for Clash of the Castle is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.
There will be a kickoff show, likely beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT, which will allow fans to catch up on the storylines heading into the premium live event. There's also a possibility that a match could be added to the kickoff show.
Where is WWE Clash at the Castle 2024? Location, venue
Clash at the Castle 2024 will take place at the OVO Hydro, a multi-purpose arena seats over 12,000 fans.
Other notable sports events that took place at the OVO Hydro include the 2014 Commonwealth Games and UFC Fight Night: Michael Bisping vs. Thales Leites in 2015. The venue also hosted notable concerts, such as Rod Stewart, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and more.
The OVO Hydro will also host WWE Friday Night SmackDown on Friday, June 14.
WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 match card
Match
Stipulation/Titles on the Line
Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
World Heavyweight Championship (Judgment Day banned from ringside)
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles
I Quit match for the Undisputed WWE Championship
Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven
WWE Women's Championship
Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable
Intercontinental Championship
Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (c) vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn
Triple Threat Tag Team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships