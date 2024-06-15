WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 ticket prices: How much does it cost to attend?
By Scott Rogust
Under the new regime of WWE, there has been an increase in premium live events being held at international venues. This allows fans in countries that rarely get to see professional wrestling to attend some of the biggest shows of the year, where meaningful matches take place.
This year alone, WWE brought premium live events such as Elimination Chamber to Perth, Australia, and Backlash to Lyon, France, both of which were firsts for the company. But this Saturday, June 15, WWE is set to bring another big show to an international venue.
WWE presents Clash at the Castle 2024, live from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. This is the first premium live event to be held in Scotland, so it has understandably had significant fan interest. It also features some big matches, featuring superstars from Scotland.
Drew McIntyre is challenging Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship, Piper Niven is facing Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship, and Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn are challenging Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in a triple threat tag team match also including Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.
Even though the show is this Saturday, some fans may still be considering to attend the show. With that in mind, here are some of the prices available on tickets for Clash at the Castle.
How much do tickets cost to attend WWE Clash at the Castle 2024?
Here are some of the ticket prices available as of this writing, the night of Friday, June 14.
The cheapest tickets available on Ticketmaster run for £343.20, which are available in section 207. The next cheapest tickets are £387.70, which are located in sections 010 and 053. This is the price after service and facility fees, just as an FYI.
For those looking for the best ticket value, Ticketmaster lists section 007, which is located near ringside. Seats in row F run for £442.70. This price also includes the service and facility fees.
There you have it. If you are looking to pick up some last-minute tickets to Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, these are the cheapest prices you could pay.