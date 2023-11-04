WWE Crown Jewel 2023 live results and highlights
Did Roman Reigns defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Here are the full live results and highlights from the event.
By Scott Rogust
WWE is back with it's next premium live event. On Saturday, Nov. 4, WWE presents Crown Jewel 2023, taking place live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The main card for the show is scheduled to take place at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT, with a kickoff show beginning at noon ET. There are a variety of huge matches set to take place on Crown Jewel.
The main event is scheduled to be for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Roman Reigns looks to continue his three-plus-year reign as champion by defeating his challenger, the popular LA Knight. Can Knight be the one to take the title away from Reigns?
Other huge matches set for the show are John Cena taking on The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa, Seth Rollins defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul challenging Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship, and Iyo Sky defending the WWE Women's Championship against the returning Bianca Belair.
Rounding out the main card is Cody Rhodes taking on Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley defending the Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Nia Jax. There will be one match on the kickoff show, and it will be between Sami Zayn and JD McDonagh.
If you are unable to watch the show due to the early start time, don't worry, we have you covered. Be sure to update this page frequently, as we will post the results and highlights from each match once they are to go final.
Full live results and highlights for WWE Crown Jewel 2023
Kickoff Show
Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh | OFFICIAL RESULT: Sami Zayn def. JD McDonagh (via pinfall)
Highlights:
Main Card
World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre | OFFICIAL RESULT: Seth Rollins def. Drew McIntyre (via pinfall) to retain the World Heavyweight Championship
Highlights:
Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Nia Jax | OFFICIAL RESULTS: Rhea Ripley def. Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, Raquel Rodriguez, and Nia Jax to retain the Women's World Championship (via pinfall)
Highlights:
John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa | OFFICIAL RESULT: Solo Sikoa def. John Cena (via pinfall)
Highlights:
United States Championship: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Logan Paul | OFFICIAL RESULT: Logan Paul def. Rey Mysterio (via pinfall) to win the United States Championship
Highlights:
WWE Women's Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair | OFFICIAL RESULT: Iyo Sky def. Bianca Belair (via pinfall) to retain the WWE Women's Championship
Highlights:
Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest | OFFICIAL RESULT: Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest (via pinfall)
Highlights:
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight | OFFICIAL RESULT: Roman Reigns def. LA Knight (via pinfall) to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Highlights: