WWE Crown Jewel 2023 start time, match card, live stream, and how to watch
Here is how you can watch WWE Crown Jewel 2023 on Saturday, Nov. 4, live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
By Scott Rogust
WWE is back with another premium live event. On Saturday, Nov. 4, WWE presents Crown Jewel 2023, taking place live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As has been the case in recent years, WWE has put a bunch of huge matches on the Crown Jewel card.
The main event of the show will be Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against the extremely popular LA Knight. Fans, as has been the case for quite some time, wait to see who will be the one to end the champion's reign, as he hasn't relinquished said title since August 2020.
Other big matches set for the card include Seth Rollins defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul challenging Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship, and John Cena taking on The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa.
For those of you who want to know what time the show starts, how to watch it, and what other matches are scheduled for the show, we have all of the information you need here.
WWE Crown Jewel 2023 start time
Since Crown Jewel is being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabai, that means it will be on a lot earlier than normal. The main card is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET. A kickoff show will air at noon ET, which will catch you up on the storylines leading into the event and will feature a match between Sami Zayn and JD McDonagh.
WWE Crown Jewel 2023 live stream and how to watch
WWE Crown Jewel 2023 match card
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 4
- Start Time: 1:00 pm. ET (main card)
- Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
- Stream: Peacock, WWE Network (outside of United States)
WWE fans in the United States can watch the show on NBC's streaming service, Peacock. You can sign up for a membership for as low as $5.99 a month.
International viewers can watch Crown Jewel on the WWE Network.
Main Card
- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight
- World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
- United States Championship: Rey Mystero (c) vs. Logan Paul
- John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa
- Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest
- WWE Women's Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair
- Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Zoey Stark
Kickoff Show
- Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh