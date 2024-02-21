WWE Elimination Chamber match rules, explained
One of WWE's most unique match types is the Elimination Chamber match. Let's look at the rules for the match and some of its recent history.
By Scott Rogust
In WWE's history, they have created some pivotal match types that have stuck around for many years. There was the Hell in a Cell match, which was created in 1997 and saw Shawn Michaels take on the Undertaker at In Your House; Bad Blood. Then, there's the Royal Rumble match, which plays a pivotal role in finding out who will be facing the world champion at that year's WrestleMania.
But when it comes to groundbreaking match types, WWE's most unique has to be the Elimination Chamber. The ring is surrounded by steel floors, glass pods, and encased in steel chain. Six wrestlers (or teams) face off inside the Elimination Chamber, looking to win a championship or a title shot for a future pay-per-view.
Let's look at the rules for the Elimination Chamber match.
The Elimination Chamber match features six wrestlers or teams. Two competitors (or teams) start the match inside the ring, while the remaining four wrestlers (or teams) stand inside the glass pods surrounding the corners of the structure. After a set amount of time, usually five minutes, another competitor enters the match via the opening of their pod. This continues until all competitors enter the match.
At any point, a wrestler or team can be eliminated by pinfall or submission. The last person remaining will be declared the winner.
How is the order of Elimination Chamber match entrants determined?
Most of the time, the order of the entrants of the Elimination Chamber match is determined randomly.
There have been instances in which wrestlers compete in a specific match to win the right to enter the Elimination Chamber match last.
One example was the "Beat the Clock challenge" to earn the right to enter the match last. The goal of the "Beat the Clock challenge" was simple, who ever defeated their opponent in the shortest amount of time would enter sixth in the Elimination Chamber match. That means they would be fresh, while their opponents are at a disadvantage from entering earlier.
Some wrestlers who entered last by winning a "Beat the Clock" challenge include Batista in 2005 and Kane in 2006.
In 2018, Elias defeated John Cena and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match to enter the Elimination Chamber match last.
WWE Elimination Chamber match recent history
Let's look at some of the results of recent Elimination Chamber matches.
- 2023: Austin Theory (c) def. Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, Johnny Gargano, Montez Ford, and Seth Rollins for the United States Championship, Elimination Chamber 2023
- 2023: Asuka def. Carmella, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Nikki Cross, and Raquel Rodriguez to win WWE Raw Women's Championship Match at WrestleMania 39, Elimination Chamber 2023
- 2022: Brock Lesnar def. Bobby Lashley (c), A.J. Styles, Austin Theory, Riddle, and Seth Rollins to win the WWE Championship, Elimination Chamber 2022
- 2022: Bianca Belair def. Alexa Bliss, Doudrop, Liv Morgan, Nikki A.S.H., and Rhea Ripley to win a Raw Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 38, Elimination Chamber 2022
- 2021: Drew McIntyre (c) def. A.J. Styles, Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton, and Sheamus to retain the WWE Championship, Elimination Chamber 2021
- 2021: Daniel Bryan def. Cesaro, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, King Corbin, and Sami Zayn to earn an immediate WWE Universal Championship match, Elimination Chamber 2021
- 2020: Shayna Baszler def. Asuka, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan to win a Raw Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 36, Elimination Chamber 2020
- 2020: The Miz and John Morrison (c) def. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, Heavy Machinery (Otis and Tucker), Lucha House party (Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado), The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) and the Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, Elimination Chamber 2020
- 2019: Daniel Bryan (c) def. A.J. Styles, Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kington, Randy Orton, and Samoa Joe to retain the WWE Championship, Elimination Chamber 2019
- 2019: The Boss 'n' Hug Connection (Bayley and Sasha Banks) def. Carmella and Naomi, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, Nia Jax and Tamina, The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce), and The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan) to win the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, Elimination Chamber 2019