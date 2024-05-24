Fansided

WWE King and Queen of the Ring History: Full list of past winners

By Scott Rogust

WRESTLING-SAUDI-CROWN JEWEL
WRESTLING-SAUDI-CROWN JEWEL / FAYEZ NURELDINE/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Who doesn't like a good tournament in your professional wrestling programming? One of the longest and most prestigious has been WWE's King of the Ring tournament. What was once a common annual event has become a rarity. There were huge gaps in the 2000s and 2010s.

In 2021, WWE presented the Queen of the Ring tournament, which would feature members of their women's roster competing for the crown.

Throughout the past month, WWE has hosted King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, with brackets split between RAW and SmackDown. The winners of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will be crowned at the titular premium live event on Saturday, May 25, at 1:00 p.m. ET, live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Now, let's look at the winners of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments over the years.

WWE King of the Ring history: Full list of past winners

There have been 22 years in which a King of the Ring winner was crowned, with the most recent being in 2021. Let's look at the full list of winners in the table below:

Year

King of the Ring Winner

Finals Opponent

1985

Don Muraco

The Iron Sheik

1986

Harley Race

Pedro Morales

1987

Randy Savage

King Kong Bundy

1988

Ted DiBiase

Randy Savage

1989

Tito Santana

Rick Martel

1991

Bret Hart

Irwin R. Schyster

1993

Bret Hart

Bam Bam Bigelow

1994

Owen Hart

Razor Ramon

1995

Mabel

Savio Vega

1996

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin

Jake Roberts

1997

Triple H

Mankind

1998

Ken Shamrock

The Rock

1999

Billy Gunn

X-Pac

2000

Kurt Angle

Rikishi

2001

Edge

Kurt Angle

2002

Brock Lesnar

Rob Van Dam

2006

Booker T

Bobby Lashley

2008

William Regal

CM Punk

2010

Sheamus

John Morrison

2015

Bad News Barrett

Neville

2019

Baron Corbin

Chad Gable

2021

Xavier Woods

Finn Balor

The very first winner of the King of the Ring tournament was Don Muraco, who beat The Iron Sheik in the finals in 1985.

The list of winners features a who's who of wrestlers, some of whom are Hall of Famers. Names like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Kurt Angle, Bret Hart, Owen Hart, Harley Race, and Edge.

Bret Hart holds the distinction of being the only wrestler to win the King of the Ring tournament twice. No wrestler has ever repeated as King of the Ring.

After 2002, King of the Ring was a sparingly used tournament. In 2006, Booker T defeated Bobby Lashley in the Finals of what was a SmackDown exclusive tournament. In 2008, William Regal defeated CM Punk. Sheamus beat John Morrison in the 2010 Finals. Bad News Barrett defeated Neville to win King of the Ring in 2015. Baron Corbin defeated Chad Gable to win in 2019.

The most recent winner was Xavier Woods, who defeated Finn Balor in the Finals at Crown Jewel in 2021.

WWE Queen of the Ring history: Full list of winners

Year

Queen of the Ring Winner

Finals Opponent

2021

Zelina Vega

Doudrop

There has only been one Queen of the Ring Tournament as of this writing. Back in 2021, an eight-women's tournament was announced, with a winner being crowned at the Crown Jewel premium live event.

Zelina Vega took on Doudrop, now Piper Niven, in the Queen of the Ring Tournament Finals. Vega defeated Doudrop to become the inaugural winner of the Queen of the Ring.

On Saturday, the second winner of Queen of the Ring will be crowned, and it will be either Lyra Valkyria, Bianca Belair, or Nia Jax.

Next. WarGames match history and results in WWE and WCW. WarGames match history and results in WWE and WCW. dark

Home/WWE