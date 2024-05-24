WWE King and Queen of the Ring History: Full list of past winners
Who doesn't like a good tournament in your professional wrestling programming? One of the longest and most prestigious has been WWE's King of the Ring tournament. What was once a common annual event has become a rarity. There were huge gaps in the 2000s and 2010s.
In 2021, WWE presented the Queen of the Ring tournament, which would feature members of their women's roster competing for the crown.
Throughout the past month, WWE has hosted King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, with brackets split between RAW and SmackDown. The winners of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will be crowned at the titular premium live event on Saturday, May 25, at 1:00 p.m. ET, live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Now, let's look at the winners of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments over the years.
WWE King of the Ring history: Full list of past winners
There have been 22 years in which a King of the Ring winner was crowned, with the most recent being in 2021. Let's look at the full list of winners in the table below:
Year
King of the Ring Winner
Finals Opponent
1985
Don Muraco
The Iron Sheik
1986
Harley Race
Pedro Morales
1987
Randy Savage
King Kong Bundy
1988
Ted DiBiase
Randy Savage
1989
Tito Santana
Rick Martel
1991
Bret Hart
Irwin R. Schyster
1993
Bret Hart
Bam Bam Bigelow
1994
Owen Hart
Razor Ramon
1995
Mabel
Savio Vega
1996
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin
Jake Roberts
1997
Triple H
Mankind
1998
Ken Shamrock
The Rock
1999
Billy Gunn
X-Pac
2000
Kurt Angle
Rikishi
2001
Edge
Kurt Angle
2002
Brock Lesnar
Rob Van Dam
2006
Booker T
Bobby Lashley
2008
William Regal
CM Punk
2010
Sheamus
John Morrison
2015
Bad News Barrett
Neville
2019
Baron Corbin
Chad Gable
2021
Xavier Woods
Finn Balor
The very first winner of the King of the Ring tournament was Don Muraco, who beat The Iron Sheik in the finals in 1985.
The list of winners features a who's who of wrestlers, some of whom are Hall of Famers. Names like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Kurt Angle, Bret Hart, Owen Hart, Harley Race, and Edge.
Bret Hart holds the distinction of being the only wrestler to win the King of the Ring tournament twice. No wrestler has ever repeated as King of the Ring.
After 2002, King of the Ring was a sparingly used tournament. In 2006, Booker T defeated Bobby Lashley in the Finals of what was a SmackDown exclusive tournament. In 2008, William Regal defeated CM Punk. Sheamus beat John Morrison in the 2010 Finals. Bad News Barrett defeated Neville to win King of the Ring in 2015. Baron Corbin defeated Chad Gable to win in 2019.
The most recent winner was Xavier Woods, who defeated Finn Balor in the Finals at Crown Jewel in 2021.
WWE Queen of the Ring history: Full list of winners
Year
Queen of the Ring Winner
Finals Opponent
2021
Zelina Vega
Doudrop
There has only been one Queen of the Ring Tournament as of this writing. Back in 2021, an eight-women's tournament was announced, with a winner being crowned at the Crown Jewel premium live event.
Zelina Vega took on Doudrop, now Piper Niven, in the Queen of the Ring Tournament Finals. Vega defeated Doudrop to become the inaugural winner of the Queen of the Ring.
On Saturday, the second winner of Queen of the Ring will be crowned, and it will be either Lyra Valkyria, Bianca Belair, or Nia Jax.