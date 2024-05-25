WWE King and Queen of the Ring live results and highlights
By Scott Rogust
WWE is back with another premium live event, this time on Memorial Day weekend. On Saturday, May 25, WWE presents King and Queen of the Ring, live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
This event will feature the finals of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments. Not only will the winner earn their respective crowns, but will also earn championship matches at SummerSlam on Aug. 3 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. With that, the stakes are even higher.
Gunther will take on Randy Orton in the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament, while Lyra Valkyria faces Nia Jax in the finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament.
There are other title matches scheduled for the show. Rhodes defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against United States champion Logan Paul. Becky Lynch defends her newly won Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan. Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn faces Chad Gable and Bronson Reed in a triple-threat match.
For those who are unable to watch the show at the 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT start time, no need to worry. We will provide you with the live results and highlights of each match during the show.
Full WWE King and Queen of the Ring results and highlights
Kickoff Show
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (c) vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell | OFFICIAL RESULT: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill def. Candice LeRae (via pinfall) to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
Highlights:
Main Card
Women's World Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan | OFFICIAL RESULT: Liv Morgan def. Becky Lynch (via pinfall) to win the Women's World Championship
Highlights:
Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed | OFFICIAL RESULT: Sami Zayn def. Bronson Reed and Chad Gable (via pinfall) to retain the Intercontinental Championship
Highlights:
Queen of the Ring Finals: Lyra Valkyria (RAW) vs. Nia Jax (SmackDown) | OFFICIAL RESULT: Nia Jax def. Lyra Valkyria (via pinfall) to win the Queen of the Ring Tournament
Highlights:
King of the Ring Finals: Gunther (RAW) vs. Randy Orton (SmackDown) | OFFICIAL RESULT: Gunther def. Randy Orton (via pinfall) to win the King of the Ring Tournament
Highlights:
Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Logan Paul | OFFICIAL RESULT: Cody Rhodes def. Logan Paul (via pinfall) to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship
Highlights: