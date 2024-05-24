What time is WWE King and Queen of the Ring?
By Scott Rogust
WWE presents its latest premium live event on Memorial Day weekend. On Saturday, May 25, WWE presents King and Queen of the Ring.
The show will be headlined by the finals of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments. Gunther and Randy Orton will compete for King of the Ring, while Lyra Valkyria and Nia Jax battle for Queen of the Ring. WWE chief content officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque raised the stakes for the finals. Not only will the winners earn their respective crowns, but they will also earn a championship match at SummerSlam in Cleveland, Ohio.
There are other big matches on the card, such as Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship United States champion Logan Paul, and Liv Morgan challenging Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship.
For fans looking forward to watching the show, you will have to make sure you are tuned in early on Saturday.
What time does WWE King and Queen of the Ring start?
Since WWE King and Queen of the Ring will be taking place in Saudi Arabia, the show will be starting early due to the time difference. So, the main card of the premium live event will start at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT.
There will be a kickoff show beginning at noon ET/9:00 a.m. PT. This will allow you to catch up on storylines that have taken place on weekly television programs in the lead-up to King and Queen of the Ring. Also, there will be a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match taking place on the kickoff show, with Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defending against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.
Where is WWE King and Queen of the Ring? Location, venue
WWE King and Queen of the Ring will be taking place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, at the Jeddah Superdome. The arena seats between 35,000-40,000 fans.
This is the third WWE premium live event to take place at the Jeddah Super Dome, with the others being Elimination Chamber 2022 and Night of Champions 2023.
WWE King and Queen of the Ring match card
Match
Stipulations/Titles on Line
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Logan Paul
Undisputed WWE Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan
Women's World Championship
Gunther (RAW) vs. Randy Orton (SmackDown)
King of the Ring Final
Lyra Valkyria (RAW) vs. Nia Jax (SmackDown)
Queen of the Ring Final
Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed
Triple Threat match for Intercontinental Championship
Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (c) vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship (Taking Place on Kickoff Show)
The King and Queen of the Ring finals will take place on this premium live event. Also, Cody Rhodes defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against Logan Paul, Liv Morgan challenges Women's World champion Becky Lynch, and Sami Zayn defends the Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable and Bronson Reed in a triple threat match.