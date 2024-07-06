WWE Money in the Bank 2024 live results and highlights
By Scott Rogust
One of the more anticipated WWE events of the year has arrived. On Saturday, July 6, WWE presents Money in the Bank 2024, live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
The annual premium live event is headlined by the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches. This match type carries gigantic implications in WWE and the world title pictures for the next calendar year. Six competitors in each ladder match will attempt to climb and retrieve the Money in the Bank briefcase hanging high above the ring. Whoever is able to secure the briefcase will be declared the winner, and will have world championship match contract any time, any place over the next calendar year.
Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Carmelo Hayes, Chad Gable, and Andrade will compete in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Iyo Sky, Lyra Valkyria, Naomi, Chelsea Green, Tiffany Stratton, and Zoey Stark will compete in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match.
The main event for Money in the Bank will be World Heavyweight champion Damian Priest defending against Seth Rollins. But there are some huge stipulations added to this bout. If Rollins loses, he won't be able to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship as long as Priest holds onto the title. But if Priest loses, he must leave his stable, The Judgment Day.
The remaining matches on the card are Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and/or Jacob Fatu), and Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn defending against Bron Breakker.
If you are unable to watch the show live, we have you covered with the results and highlights of each match. Be sure to keep updating this page throughout Money in the Bank.
WWE Money in the Bank 2024 full results and highlights
Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match: Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight vs. Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Chad Gable vs. Andrade | OFFICIAL RESULTS: Drew McIntyre wins the men's Money in the Bank ladder match
Highlights:
Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker | OFFICIAL RESULTS: Sami Zayn def. Bron Breakker (via pinfall) to retain the Intercontinental Championship
Highlights:
World Heavyweight Championship match: Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins | OFFICIAL RESULTS: Damian Priest def. Drew McIntyre (who cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase) and Seth Rollins (via pinfall) to retain the World Heavyweight Championship
Highlights:
Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match: Iyo Sky vs. Naomi vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Chelsea Green vs. Zoey Stark | OFFICIAL RESULTS: Tiffany Stratton wins the women's Money in the Bank ladder match
Highlights:
Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu) | OFFICIAL RESULTS:
This page will be updated with live results and highlights from each match once they reach their conclusion. Be sure to keep refreshing this page throughout the night.