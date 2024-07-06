What time does WWE Money in the Bank 2024 start?
By Scott Rogust
WWE is back with another premium live event, which happens to be one of the most anticipated by fans on an annual basis. Of course, we're talking about Money in the Bank 2024, which takes place this Saturday, July 6.
The event will be headlined by the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches. Six competitors will participate in each match, where they will have to climb a ladder to try and gain possession of the Money in the Bank briefcase hanging high above the ring. The wrestler who is able to retrieve the briefcase will be declared the winner and will earn a contract for a world championship match any time, any place over the next calendar year.
Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, Carmelo Hayes, Chad Gable, and Andrade will compete in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, while Iyo Sky, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green, Lyra Valkyria, and Zoey Stark will compete in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match.
One of the big matches on the show will be Damian Priest defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins. If Priest wins, Rollins can no longer challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship as long as he holds the title. If Rollins wins, Priest will have to leave The Judgment Day stable.
The other two matches on the show are Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens versus The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and/or Jacob Fatu) and Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn defending against Bron Breakker.
Money in the Bank 2024 takes place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Considering the other premium live events such as Backlash, King and Queen of the Ring, and Clash at the Castle all took place at international venues and aired earlier than normal, is Money in the Bank scheduled to begin at an earlier time on July 6?
What time does WWE Money in the Bank 2024 start?
Since Money in the Bank is set to take place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, the event will be held in primetime in Eastern North America. Specifically, the main card will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT.
There will be a kickoff show scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT. The kickoff show will allow fans to catch up on the storylines leading up to the Money in the Bank ladder match. There's also the possibility that a match could take place during the kickoff show, but nothing is confirmed.
What times do the Money in the Bank matches start?
Since the main card for Money in the Bank 2024 begins at 7:00 p.m. ET, what time do the titular ladder matches take place?
When WWE introduced Money in the Bank as a premium live event in 2010, one of the ladder matches normally kick off the show. That allows the show to begin with a high-stakes bout, and for fans to cool down a bit until the final ladder match. So, we'd suggest tuning into the event at the 7:00 p.m. ET start time.
According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship match is scheduled to be the main event for Money in the Bank 2024. Again, if Rollins loses, he will never be able to challenge Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship again. If Priest loses, he will have to leave The Judgment Day.
This would also open the door for the men's Money in the Bank ladder match to kick off the show, as Drew McIntyre unveiled his plans to win the Money in the Bank ladder match and cash in the contract on the same night to become the World Heavyweight champion. If McIntyre were to win, then he could cash in during the Priest vs. Rollins match.
So the second ladder match, whether that's the men's or women's match, should be right before the main event. In that case, the second ladder match could take place around 9:00 p.m. ET.
So, if we had to guess, expect the Money in the Bank ladder matches to take place at 7:00 p.m. ET and 9:00 p.m. ET.