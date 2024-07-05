WWE Money in the Bank 2024 start time, match card, live stream, and how to watch
By Scott Rogust
This Independence Day weekend, WWE is presenting yet another premium live event, this one being the last before SummerSlam on Aug. 3. On Saturday, July 6, WWE presents Money in the Bank 2024, live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Of course, this event is headlined by the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches. Each match will see six competitors attempt to climb a ladder to retrieve the Money in the Bank briefcase. Whoever successfully wins gains possession of the briefcase has the opportunity to have a world championship match anytime, any place over the next calendar year.
The men's Money in the Bank ladder match will feature Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, Carmelo Hayes, Chad Gable, and Andrade. As for the women's Money in the Bank ladder match, Naomi, Iyo Sky, Tiffany Straton, Lyra Valkyria, Chelsea Green, and Zoey Stark will be the competitors.
There is also one huge main event. Damien Priest will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against a returning Seth Rollins. But this match has some extra stakes to it besides the title. If Rollins loses, he will be unable to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship as long as Priest holds the belt. But if Priest loses, he will have to leave his stable, the Judgment Day.
Money in the Bank will also see WWE Hall of Famer and Toronto native Trish Stratus host the event.
For fans who are curious about how to watch the event, we have you covered.
WWE Money in the Bank 2024 start time
Since this will be WWE's first premium live event in North America since WrestleMania 40, the show will be airing at nighttime, but a bit earlier. The main card will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT.
There will also be a kickoff show beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET. This will allow fans to catch up on all of the storylines for the premium live event. There's a possibility that there could be a match featured on the kickoff show, but nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.
WWE Money in the Bank 2024 live stream, how to watch
- Date: Saturday, July 6
- Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET (main card), 5:00 p.m. ET (kickoff show)
- Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- Live Stream: Peacock, WWE Network (outside of United States)
Fans in the United States can watch Money in the Bank through NBC's streaming service, Peacock. You will need to sign up for a subscription, which runs as low as $5.99 a month ($59.99 annually).
For fans outside of the United States, you can watch Money in the Bank through the WWE Network.
WWE Money in the Bank 2024 match card
Match
Stipulation/Title on the Line
Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins
World Heavyweight Championship
Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and/or Jacob Fatu)
Six-Man Tag Team match
Jey Uso vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre
Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match
Naomi vs. Iyo Sky vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Chelsea Green vs. Zoey Stark
Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match
Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker
Intercontinental Championship