WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 start time, match card, live stream
WWE's NXT brand presents its next pay-per-view special, No Mercy 2023, on Saturday, Sept. 30. Here is the match card, how to stream the show, and its start time.
By Scott Rogust
The next two weekends are set to be loaded with three professional wrestling pay-per-view events, and it all begins on Saturday, Sept. 30. WWE's NXT brand presents No Mercy 2023 live from Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, Calif. This is NXT's first pay-per-view event since Great American Bash back on July 30.
There are seven matches set for the show, five of which are championship bouts.
Carmelo Hayes is set to defend the NXT Championship against Ilja Dragunov in a rematch from their championship bout back at Great American Bash. Hayes retained the championship against Dragunov back at that show. Will he be able to do the same on Saturday, or will Dragunov win the title for the first time?
On Sept. 12, Becky Lynch defeated Tiffany Stratton to win the NXT Women's Championship. Now, the two will have a rematch at No Mercy, this time in an Extreme Rules match.
There are other huge matches set for the show, like Dominik Mysterio vs. Trick Williams for the NXT North American Championship, Bron Breakker facing Baron Corbin, and much more.
For those wondering what time the show starts and how to watch it, we have all of that information for you below.
WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 start time
The main card for No Mercy 2023 is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET. There will be a pre-show starting at 7:00 p.m. ET, which will allow you to catch up on all of the storylines leading up to No Mercy. There will also be one match on the pre-show -- Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan.
WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 live stream and how to watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 30
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET (Main Card), 7:00 p.m. ET (Pre-Show)
- Location: Mechanics Bank Arena -- Bakersfield, Calif.
- Live Stream: Peacock, WWE Network (outside of the United States)
Fans in the United States can stream No Mercy 2023 on Peacock. You can sign up for a membership that costs as low as $5.99 a month.
Those outside of the United States can stream No Mercy on the WWE Network.
WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 match card
Main Card
- NXT Championship: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov
- Extreme Rules match for the NXT Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton
- Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin
- NXT North American Championship match with Dragon Lee as Special Guest Referee: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Trick Williams
- NXT Heritage Cup match: Noam Dar (c) vs. Butch
- Fatal Four Way match for the NXT Tag Team Championships: The Family (Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo) (c) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) vs. Humberto Carillo and Angel Garza vs. OTM (Lucien Price and Bronco Nima)
Pre-Show
- Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan