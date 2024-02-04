WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 start time, match card, live stream and how to watch
WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 takes place on Sunday, Feb. 4., from Clarksville, Tenn. Here is all the information fans need to know regarding how to watch the show.
By Scott Rogust
Last weekend, WWE fans watched the Royal Rumble premium live event. That saw Cody Rhodes and Bayley win the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches, respectively, and earn world championship matches of their choosing at WrestleMania 40. During said matches, fans saw some of WWE's top young stars from the NXT brand, like Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, and Roxanne Perez.
For those who haven't followed the NXT brand, they have the chance on Sunday, Feb. 4, as the brand presents the Vengeance Day 2024 premium live event.
There are huge matches set for the show. Trick Williams challenges Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship in the main event. Williams will be pulling double duty, as he and Carmelo Hayes will compete in the Dusty Cup Final against Baron Corbin and Breakker. Also, Lyra Valkyria defends the NXT Women's Championship against Perez.
For those who want to tune in for NXT's huge show, here's all of the information you need.
WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 start time
NXT Vengeance Day 2024 is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET. There will be a kickoff show at 7:00 p.m. ET, which will allow fans who missed out on the brand's weekly television program to catch up on the storylines leading up to the matches.
WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 location
NXT Vengeance Day 2024 is taking place at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tenn. This is the home arena for the Austin Peay Governors men's and women's college basketball teams.
WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 live stream and how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 4
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET (Main Card)
- Location: F&M Bank Arena -- Clarksville, Tenn.
- Live Stream: Peacock, WWE Network (outside of United States)
NXT Vengeance Day 2024 will air exclusively on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. Those in the United States will need a membership, which starts for as low as $5.99 (premium), with an ad-free tier set for $11.99 a month.
Those outside the United States can watch the show on the WWE Network.
WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 match card
- NXT Championship: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Trick Williams
- NXT Women's Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Roxanne Perez
- NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Dragon Lee
- Dusty Cup Final: Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams
- The Family (Tony D'Angelo, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, and Adrianna Rizzo) vs. Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, and Jaida Parker