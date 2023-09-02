WWE Payback 2023 live results and highlights
WWE Payback 2023 takes place on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Here are the full live results and highlights from the six-match premium live event.
By Scott Rogust
On Saturday, Sept. 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET, WWE presents its latest premium live event, Payback 2023. This is the first time that Payback will air since 2020, which saw Roman Reigns win the Universal Championship, which he still holds to this day. The event will be held at PPG Paints Arena, the first WWE premium live event they will host since Extreme Rules 2018, a show headlined by Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins in a 30-minute Iron Man match for the Intercontinental Championship.
Payback 2023 is a six-match card, four of which will be title matches.
The scheduled main event of Payback will be Rollins defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura. The other title matches on the show are Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defending against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) in a Steel City Street Fight, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley taking on Raquel Rodriguez, and United States Champion Rey Mysterio facing Austin Theory.
Rounding out the card are Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus in a Steel Cage match and LA Knight vs. The Miz.
For those who are unable to watch Payback live, there's no need to worry. We will provide the live results and highlights of the premium live event on this page. Please be sure to refresh this page regularly, as we'll be updating it throughout the show.
Full live results and highlights of WWE Payback 2023
LA Knight vs. The Miz (with John Cena as special guest referee) | OFFICIAL RESULT: LA Knight def. The Miz (via pinfall)
Highlights:
United States Championship: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Austin Theory | OFFICIAL RESULT: Rey Mysterio def. Austin Theory (via pinfall) to retain the United States Championship
Highlights:
Pittsburgh Steel City Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens (c) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) | OFFICIAL RESULT: The Judgment Day def. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens (via pinfall) to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships
Highlights:
Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez | OFFICIAL RESULT: Rhea Ripley def. Raquel Rodriguez (via pinfall) to retain the Women's World Championship
Highlights:
World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura | OFFICIAL RESULT: Seth Rollins def. Shinsuke Nakamura (via pinfall) to retain the World Heavyweight Championship
Highlights: