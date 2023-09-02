WWE Payback 2023 start time, match card, live stream, and how to watch
WWE Payback 2023 takes place on Saturday, Sept. 2. Here is all of the information you need to know about the premium live event, including the match card and how to stream the show.
By Scott Rogust
The last time that WWE presented a premium live event was in early August for SummerSlam. The show saw Roman Reigns defeat Jey Uso to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Cody defeat Brock Lesnar, and Iyo Sky cash in her Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE Women's Championship. A little over a month later, WWE presents its next premium live event.
On Saturday, Sept. 2, WWE presents Payback 2023, live from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. The six-match card may not be the caliber of SummerSlam last month, but it has the potential to be an entertaining show.
Some of the matches include Seth Rollins defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus ending their feud in a Steel Cage match, and the ever-popular LA Knight facing The Miz.
For those of you wondering what time the show starts and how to stream it, we have all of that information for you below.
WWE Payback 2023 start time
The main card for WWE Payback will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET. There will be a kickoff show at 7:00 p.m. ET, which will recap everything leading up to the premium live event.
WWE Payback 2023 live stream and how to watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 2
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Location: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pa.
- Stream: Peacock, WWE Network (outside of United States)
As per usual, a WWE Payback 2023 will be streamed on NBC's Peacock streaming service. You can sign up for a subscription for as low as $5.99 a month.
For wrestling fans outside of the United States, you can stream Payback on the WWE Network.
WWE Payback 2023 match card
- World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
- Steel Cage match: Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus
- Steel City Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest)
- Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez
- LA Knight vs. The Miz
- United States Championship: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Austin Theory