Projected WrestleMania 40 match card after March 11 RAW
Two huge WrestleMania 40 matches were made official during the March 11 edition of Monday Night RAW. Here's the projected WrestleMania 40 match card after this latest show.
By Scott Rogust
This past Friday on SmackDown, the main event for Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 was made official. Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins vs. The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns in a tag team match. The main event of Night 2 will be Rhodes challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship.
With less than a month remaining until WrestleMania 40, the overall match card has gotten that much clearer.
The main event of the March 11 episode of Monday Night Raw was a gauntlet match between Ricochet, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Chad Gable, Bronson Reed, and JD McDonagh, with the winner earning the right to challenge Intercontinental champion Gunther at WrestleMania 40.
It all came down to Zayn and Gable. After a close, back-and-forth battle, Zayn was able to roll up Gable for the three count to get the win. Now, Zayn will look to end Gunther's 600+ day reign as Intercontinental champion.
Also confirmed for the show is a six-pack ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team championships. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest and Finn Balor) will face five tag teams that will be determined via qualifying matches.
Confirmed qualifying matches for the March 18 RAW are The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. Alpha Academy (Otis and Akira Tozawa), DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed), and Awesome Truth vs. Indus Sher (Veer and Sanga).
Confirmed WrestleMania 40 match card after March 11 RAW
- Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns and The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins (Night One)
- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes (Night Two)
- World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (Night Two)
- Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch
- WWE Women's Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley
- Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn
- Six-Pack Ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Judgment Day (Damian Priest and Finn Balor) vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD
Projected WrestleMania 40 matches to be added at a later date
- Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
- United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens
- LA Knight vs. A.J. Styles
- Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar
Jey Uso has been attacked in recent weeks by his twin brother, Jimmy Uso. The first was costing Jey in an Intercontinental championship match against Gunther, then in a match last week against Drew McIntyre.
On the March 11 Raw, Jey laid out a challenge -- Uso vs. Uso at WrestleMania. It will all be on Jimmy to accept the challenge.
Other matches that could possibly be confirmed in the coming weeks are LA Knight vs. A.J. Styles, Rey Mysterio, and Santo Escobar, and possibly a match between Logan Paul, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens involving the United States championship.