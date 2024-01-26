WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Location, Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & More
Here is how you can watch WWE Royal Rumble 2024 on Saturday, Jan. 27.
By Scott Rogust
We have reached the most anticipated portion of the professional wrestling calendar. At the end of every January, WWE presents the Royal Rumble premium live event. This is the official start of WrestleMania season.
On Saturday, Jan. 27, the 2024 Royal Rumble event takes place. Of course, the headlining matches will be the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches. 30 wrestlers in each match will compete for a world championship match at WrestleMania 40, which takes place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. on Saturday, Apr. 6, and Sunday, Apr. 7. The only way to win this match is to throw your opponents over the top rope with both feet touching the floor. The last competitor standing will win the Royal Rumble and earn a title match of their choosing at "the Grandest Stage of Them All."
Other matches scheduled for the card include Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and A.J. Styles in a Fatal Four Way match, and United States Champion Logan Paul defending against Kevin Owens.
For those who want to know what time the 2024 Royal Rumble begins and how to watch it, we have you covered.
WWE Royal Rumble 2024 location
WWE Royal Rumble 2024 will take place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., the home of MLB's Tampa Bay Rays. This will be the second time this venue will hold the Royal Rumble. The first time took place in 2021, but there were no fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WWE Royal Rumble 2024 start time
The main card for WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET.
There will be a kickoff show scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET, which will allow you to catch up on all of the storylines from the television programming leading up to the premium lice event. There's also a possibility of a match taking place. You can watch the kickoff show on all of WWE's social media pages.
WWE Royal Rumble 2024 how to watch/live stream
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 27
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET (Main Card), 7:00 p.m. ET (Kickoff Show)
- Location: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Fla.
- Live Stream: Peacock, WWE Network (outside of United States)
Royal Rumble will air primarily on NBC's Peacock streaming service. You can sign up for a premium membership for $5.99 a month or $59.99 annually, or a premium plus subscription (commercial-free) for $11.99 a month or $119.99 annually.
Fans outside of the United States can watch the Royal Rumble on the WWE Network.
WWE Royal Rumble 2024 match card
- Men's Royal Rumble match for a world championship match at WrestleMania 40
- Women's Royal Rumble match for a women's championship match at WrestleMania 40
- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. A.J. Styles
- United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens
Confirmed Men's Royal Rumble match competitors
- Cody Rhodes
- CM Punk
- Damian Priest
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Bobby Lashley
- Gunther
- Kofi Kingston
- Chad Gable
- Otis
- Akira Tozawa
Confirmed Women's Royal Rumble match competitors
- Becky Lynch
- Bianca Belair
- Bayley
- Nia Jax
- Maxxine Dupri
- Ivy Nile