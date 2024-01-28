WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Match Results: Here are the winners heading to WrestleMania 40
Who are the winners of the 2024 men's and women's Royal Rumble matches? Here's who is heading to WrestleMania 40.
By Scott Rogust
The first WWE premium live event of the year has arrived, and it is one of the more consequential shows of the year. On Saturday, Jan. 27, WWE presents Royal Rumble 2024, live from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.
As is the case every year, the focus will be on the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches. 30 wrestlers per match will compete in an over-the-top battle royal. The last person standing after all competitors were thrown over the top rope with both feet touching the floor, they will win the match and earn a world championship match at WrestleMania 40.
So, who will win the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches? Will Cody Rhodes win the Royal Rumble in back-to-back years to finish his story at the "Grandest Stage of Them All?" Will CM Punk will and compete in his first WrestleMania main event match? Will Becky Lynch or Bianca Belair become the first wrestlers to win two women's Royal Rumble matches? Will Bayley become the third member of the "Four Horsewomen" to win the Rumble?
Here are the winners of the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches in 2024.
Who won the women's Royal Rumble 2024 match?
Bayley won the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match and will hae a women's title match of her choosing at WrestleMania 40.
The final three of the women's Royal Rumble match featured Bayley, a debuting Jade Cargill, and a returning Live Morgan. All three competitors on the apron after going over the top rope. Morgan would hit Cargill with the Oblivion to eliminate her from the match. Then, Bayley would kick Morgan off the apron to officially win the match.
Now, Bayley can challenge for the WWE Women's Championship or the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.
Who won the men's Royal Rumble 2024 match?
Cody Rhodes is the winner of the men's Royal Rumble 2024 match after entering at the No. 15 spot. He is now the fourth wrestler to ever win the Royal Rumble in back-to-back years.
The final four of the match featured Rhodes, CM Punk, Gunther, and Drew McIntyre. Punk eliminated McIntyre while Rhodes eliminated Gunther to set up the final two. After lengthy one-on-one battle, Rhodes was able to block Punk's GTS attempt and threw him over the top rope to win.
Now, Rhodes will have the world championship match of his choosing. But, with a chance to "finish th story," Rhodes will undoubtedly challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.