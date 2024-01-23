WWE Royal Rumble WInners: Full Men's & Women's HIstory
The WWE Royal Rumble is one of the most anticipated matches of the year in professional wrestling. Here are the men's and women's winners of the Royal Rumble match.
By Scott Rogust
The most anticipated wrestling event not called WrestleMania is on the horizon. On Saturday, Jan. 27, WWE presents Royal Rumble 2024, live from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.
This is the official start to the "Road to WrestleMania," and it starts with the titular match types. The Royal Rumble match is an over-the-top battle royal where 30-or-more wrestlers, with the winner earning a world championship match at WrestleMania. This WrestleMania opportunity stipulation kicked in at the 1993 Royal Rumble.
Two wrestlers will start the match, and another superstar will enter the ring during a set time interval. This continues until all 30 (or more) competitors enter the ring. The only way to eliminate your opponents is to throw them over the top rope with both feet touching the floor. The last wrestler remaining will be declared the winner and earn a world title match of their choosing at WrestleMania.
The Royal Rumble match was introduced in 1988, but was limited to one men's match. But since 2018, there have been men's and women's Royal Rumble matches. So, who won every men's and women's Royal Rumble match?
WWE Royal Rumble match: Full Men's winners list
Here is the full list of men's Royal Rumble match winners and what position they won from.
- 1988: Hacksaw Jim Duggan (Entrant No. 13)
- 1989: Big John Studd (Entrant No. 27)
- 1990: Hulk Hogan (Entrant No. 25)
- 1991: Hulk Hogan (Entrant No. 24)
- 1992: Ric Flair (Entrant No. 3)
- 1993: Yokozuna (Entrant No. 27)
- 1994: Lex Luger (Entrant No. 23) and Bret Hart (Entrant No. 27)
- 1995: Shawn Michaels (Entrant No. 1)
- 1996: Shawn Michaels (Entrant No. 18)
- 1997: Stone Cold Steve Austin (Entrant No. 5)
- 1998: Stone Cold Steve Austin (Entrant No. 24)
- 1999: Mr. McMahon (Entrant No. 2)
- 2000: The Rock (Entrant No. 24)
- 2001: Stone Cold Steve Austin (Entrant No. 27)
- 2002: Triple H (Entrant No. 22)
- 2003: Brock Lesnar (Entrant No. 29)
- 2004: Chris Benoit (Entrant No. 1)
- 2005: Batista (Entrant No. 28)
- 2006: Rey Mysterio (Entrant No. 2)
- 2007: The Undertaker (Entrant No. 30)
- 2008: John Cena (Entrant No. 30)
- 2009: Randy Orton (Entrant No. 8)
- 2010: Edge (Entrant No. 29)
- 2011: Alberto Del Rio (Entrant No. 38 (40-man Royal Rumble))
- 2012: Sheamus (Entrant No. 22)
- 2013: John Cena (Entrant No. 19)
- 2014: Batista (Entrant No. 28)
- 2015: Roman Reigns (Entrant No. 19)
- 2016: Triple H (Entrant No. 30)
- 2017: Randy Orton (Entrant No. 23)
- 2018: Shinsuke Nakamura (No. 14)
- 2019: Seth Rollins (No. 10)
- 2020: Drew McIntyre (Entrant No. 16)
- 2021: Edge (Entrant No. 1)
- 2022: Brock Lesnar (Entrant No. 30)
- 2023: Cody Rhodes (Entrant No. 30)
When it comes to the Royal Rumble, landing the No. 30 spot has been beneficial to win the match. The Undertaker, John Cena, Triple H, Brock Lesnar, and Cody Rhodes have all won the match from that spot.
Nine wrestlers hold the distinction of winning the Royal Rumble match, and they are Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, Triple H, Brock Lesnar, Batista, Edge, and Randy Orton have all won the Royal Rumble match multiple times. However, Austin won the most matches with three victories.
As for how men's Royal Rumble winners have fared in their WrestleMania opportunities, only 16 have won a world title in 30 opportunities.
WWE Royal Rumble match: Full Women's winners list
Here is the full list of women's Royal Rumble match winners and what position they won from.
- 2018: Asuka (Entrant No. 25)
- 2019: Becky Lynch (Entrant No. 28)
- 2020: Charlotte Flair (Entrant No. 17)
- 2021: Bianca Belair (Entrant No. 3)
- 2022: Ronda Rousey (Entrant No. 28)
- 2023: Rhea Ripley (Entrant No. 1)
The No. 28 spot in the women's Royal Rumble match has seen two winners -- Becky Lynch in 2019 and Ronda Rousey in 2022.
Rhea Ripley holds the distinction of lasting the longest in a women's Royal Rumble match by entering at No. 1.
Women's Royal Rumble winners have won four-of-six world title opportunities at WrestleMania. The only Royal Rumble winners to lose at WrestleMania are Asuka in 2018 and Ronda Rousey in 2022.