WWE SummerSlam 2024 live results and highlights
By Scott Rogust
With summer nearing its end, that means WWE presents one of its biggest premium live events of the year. On Saturday, Aug. 3, WWE presents SummerSlam, live from Cleveland Browns Stadium in Ohio. This is the second time that Cleveland has hosted a SummerSlam, but the first inside the NFL stadium.
There are seven huge matches scheduled for the card.
The main event will feature Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Solo Sikoa in a "Bloodline Rules" match. Considering what took place a WrestleMania 40 between Rhodes and Roman Reigns, we can expect there to be plenty of shenanigans.
There will be a huge grudge match taking place between bitter rivals CM Punk and Drew McIntyre. But there will be a twist, as Seth Rollins will serve as the special guest referee.
Other big matches on the show include Liv Morgan defending the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley, King of the Ring winner Gunther challenging World Heavyweight champion Damian Priest, and Queen of the Ring winner Nia Jax challenging WWE Women's champion Bayley.
For those who are unable to watch SummerSlam live, no worries. We'll have you covered with the full results and highlights from SummerSlam on this page.
WWE SummerSlam 2024 full results and highlights
This page will be updated with live results and highlights from each match once they reach their conclusion. Be sure to keep refreshing this page throughout the night.
Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley | OFFICIAL RESULTS: Liv Morgan def. Rhea Ripley (via pinfall) to retain the Women's World Championship
Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker | OFFICIAL RESULTS: Bron Breakker def. Sami Zayn (via pinfall) to win the Intercontinental Championship
United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight | OFFICIAL RESULTS: LA Knight def. Logan Paul (via pinfall) to win the United States Championship
WWE Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax | OFFICIAL RESULTS: Nia Jax def. Bayley (via pinfall) to win the WWE Women's Championship
CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (with Seth Rollins as special guest referee) | OFFICIAL RESULTS: Drew McIntyre def. CM Punk (via pinfall)
World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Gunther | OFFICIAL RESULTS: Gunther def. Damian Priest (via referee stoppage) to win the World Heavyweight Championship
Bloodline Rules match for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa | OFFICIAL RESULTS: