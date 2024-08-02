WWE SummerSlam 2024 start time, match card, live stream, and how to watch
By Scott Rogust
WWE has a premium live event every month, but there are some on the calendar that mean a bit more to wrestling fans. Of course, there's WrestleMania, which takes place every March/April and the Royal Rumble every January. But in August, there is SummerSlam, which WWE dubs "the Biggest Party of the Summer."
SummerSlam 2024 takes place on Saturday, Aug. 3, live from Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. This will be the second time that SummerSlam will take place in Cleveland, but the first it will be in their 67,000-seat NFL stadium. Looking at the card, it should be an eventful night.
The main event of the show will feature Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against the self-proclaimed "Tribal Chief" Solo Sikoa. Expect their to be plenty of shenanigans from Sikoa's "New Bloodline." But, there's also a chance that Roman Reigns makes his return for the first time since WrestleMania 40 this past April.
Other matches on the card include CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins serving as the special guest referee, Liv Morgan defending the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley, King of the Ring winner Gunther challenging World Heavyweight champion Damian Priest, and Queen of the Ring winner Nia Jax facing Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship.
For those wondering how to watch SummerSlam, what time it starts, and all of the matches on the card, we have you covered.
WWE SummerSlam 2024 start time
Much like Money in the Bank last month, the main card for SummerSlam will be starting an hour earlier than usual, 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT.
There is also a kickoff show that will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET, which will allow fans to catch up on storylines leading into the big show. There is also an off-chance that a match could take place on the kickoff show, so it could be worth keeping an eye on.
WWE SummerSlam 2024 live stream/how to watch
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 3
- Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET (main card), 5:00 p.m. ET (kickoff show)
- Location: Cleveland Browns Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Live Stream: Peacock, WWE Network (outside of United States)
Wrestling fans in the United States can stream SummerSlam primarily on Peacock. This will require a subscription, which will cost you as low as $7.99 a month ($79.99 a year).
Fans outside of the United States can stream SummerSlam on WWE Network.
WWE SummerSlam match card
Match
Stipulation/Title on the Line
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa
Undisputed WWE Championship
CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre
Seth Rollins is the Special Guest Referee
Damian Priest (c) vs. Gunther
World Heavyweight Championship
Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
Women's World Championship
Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax
WWE Women's Championship
Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight
United States Championship
Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker
Intercontinental Championship