WWE SummerSlam 2024 ticket prices: How much does it cost to attend?
By Scott Rogust
One of WWE's biggest events of the year is SummerSlam. "The Biggest Party of the Summer" has only gotten larger over the years. Since 2021, SummerSlam has been held in football stadiums, where over 50,000 fans from around the world can attend. 2024 is no different.
This year's SummerSlam takes place at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Ohio on Saturday, Aug. 3. This is the first time that the 65,000-seat stadium will host a professional wrestling event, and it just so happens to be the one of WWE's "Big Four" premium live events.
There are some huge matches scheduled for the show. CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will compete in a grudge match with Seth Rollins serving as the special guest referee. Cody Rhodes defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against Solo Sikoa. King of the Ring winner Gunther challenges Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship. Rhea Ripley looks to win back the Women's World Championship she never lost from her rival, Liv Morgan. These are only a couple of the matches scheduled for the show.
If you happen to be near Cleveland and are thinking about attending the show, and are curious how much tickets cost, we have those answers for you.
How much do tickets cost to attend WWE SummerSlam 2024?
Here are some of the ticket prices as of Thursday, Aug. 1.
On TicketMaster, the cheapest prices run for $77.51 including fees, and they are located in Sections 317A, 342, 544, and 535. The next cheapest tickets run for $83.48, and are located in Section 350. But for best value, TicketMaster lists ringside tickets in Section A (camera-side) for $966.40.
On StubHub, the cheapest seats available run for $72 each (including fees), which are located in Section 537. While they are upper level seats in Cleveland Browns Stadium, StubHub says you will have a clear view. As for "best view and price," StubHub suggests ringside seats in Section Q, running between $203-$241.
As for SeatGeek, the cheapest tickets available are $75 (including fees), which are located in Section 524. SeatGeek's best seats according to "deal score" are located ringside in Section N, which runs for $260 each.