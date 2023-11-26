WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 live results and highlights
Who won both WarGames matches at Survivor Series 2023? We have you covered with the full live results and highlights from the premium live event.
By Scott Rogust
On Saturday, Nov. 25, WWE presents one of its "Big Four" pay-per-view events, Survivor Series: WarGames. The 2023 event will take place live from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill., and will be the second consecutive year in which the WarGames match will be featured.
There will be two rings side-by-side and surrounded by a gigantic steel cage. As for the rules for WarGames, with one member from each team starting off the match. For a set amount of time, a member of the team that holds the advantage will enter the cage. From there, the order of entries will alternate until everyone is inside the cage. The WarGames match will officially begin, with the winning team being the first to score a pinfall or submission inside the cage.
Two WarGames matches will take place on Saturday. Cody Rhodes, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and a returning Randy Orton will take on The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) and Drew McIntyre. The second WarGames match of the show will see Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch take on Damage CTRL (Bayley, WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky, Asuka, and Kairi Sane).
There are three other matches set for Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Gunther defends the Intercontinental Championship against The Miz. Rhea Ripley looks to retain the Women's World Championship with a win over challenger Zoey Stark. Finally, Santos Escobar takes on Dragon Lee, the latter of whom is filling in for Carlito.
For those who are unable to watch Survivor Series: WarGames live on Saturday night, don't worry. We will keep you updated throughout the night with live results and highlights once each match reaches its conclusion.
WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 full live results and highlights
Women's WarGames Match: Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky, Asuka, and Kairi Sane) | OFFICIAL RESULT: Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch def. Damage CTRL (via pinfall)
Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. The Miz | OFFICIAL RESULT: Gunther def. The Miz (via submission) to retain the Intercontinental Championship
Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar | OFFICIAL RESULT: Santos Escobar def. Dragon Lee (via pinfall)
Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark | OFFICIAL RESULT: Rhea Ripley def. Zoey Stark to retain the Women's World Championship (via pinfall)
Men's WarGames Match: Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) and Drew McIntyre | OFFICIAL RESULT: Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton def. The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre (via pinfall)
