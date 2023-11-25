WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 start time, match card, live stream, how to watch, and predictions
Here is the information you need to know regarding how to watch Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.
By Scott Rogust
A Thanksgiving tradition continues for WWE this upcoming weekend. On Saturday, Nov. 25, WWE presents its annual pay-per-view event, Survivor Series WarGames. This year, the show will take place from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill.
This will be the second year in a row in which Survivor Series will include WarGames matches. The match consists of a giant steel cage surrounding two rings. As for the rules for the WarGames match, two teams will do battle, with one member from each team entering at a set amount of time, with the order depending on who earned the advantage. After all participants enter, the WarGames match officially begins. The only way to win is by pinfall or submission.
There are two WarGames matches set for the show. Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and a returning Randy Orton taking on Team Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) and Drew McIntyre. Damage CTRL (Bayley, WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane, and Asuka) face Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Shotzi.
Three other matches are set for the show besides the WarGames bouts.
For fans wondering what time Survivor Series: WarGames starts, where to watch the show, and the match card, we have you covered.
WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 start time
The main card for Survivor Series: War Games 2023 will start at 8:00 p.m. ET.
There will be a kickoff show beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET, which will catch you up on all of the storylines you may have missed if you didn't tune into the weekly television programs. There's also the possibility to a match may take place on the kickoff show.
WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 live stream and how to watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 25
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Allstate Arena -- Rosemont, Ill.
- Live Stream: Peacock, WWE Network (international fans)
WWE fans in the United States can watch Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 on NBC's streaming service, Peacock. If you don't have a Peacock account, you can take advantage of a Black Friday offer, in which you can pay $1.99 a month or $19.99 for a year. Once the offer expires, a Peacock membership will run for $5.99 a month or $59.99 for a year. Click on the link above to check out the offer.
Fans outside of the United States can stream the show on WWE Network.
WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 match card and predictions
- Men's WarGames Match: Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Randy Orton vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) and Drew McIntyre (Predicted Winner: Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Randy Orton)
- Women's WarGames Match: Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Shotzi vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane, and Asuka) (Predicted Winner: Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Shotzi)
- Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark (Predicted Winner: Rhea Ripley)
- Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. The Miz (Predicted Winner: Gunther)
- Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar (Predicted Winner: Santos Escobar)