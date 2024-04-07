The Rock wins epic tag team WrestleMania 40 Night 1 main event with Roman Reigns
In his first advertised match in 11 years, The Rock won alongside Roman Reigns in a main event tag team match over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.
By Scott Rogust
This weekend, WWE presented the 40th edition of their biggest event of the year, WrestleMania, live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. The opening act began on Saturday, Apr. 6, and had a huge main event featuring the return of The Rock for his first advertised match in 11 years.
The main event for WrestleMania 40 Sunday features Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in a highly-anticipated rematch from last year. But the main event of Night 1 featured Reigns teaming with The Rock against Rhodes and World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins. If Rhodes and Rollins won, then The Bloodline would be barred from the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on Night 2. But if Reigns and The Rock won, then said title match would be contested under "Bloodline Rules."
In a main event that was pure chaos with both teams having multiple attempts to win the match, it was The Rock and Reigns who were victorious. With Reigns hit with two Cross Rhodes, The Rock put a stop to it with a shot to the back with a weight belt. Reigns hit Rhodes with a spear, and tagged in The Rock, who hit a Rock Bottom and a People's Elbow to pick up the win.
The Rock last competed in an advertised match back in WrestleMania 29, where he lost the WWE Championship to John Cena. Even with the lengthy gap between that last match and the main event of Night 1, The Rock showed that he still had it and was willing to go all-out in the match.
From putting Rollins in the Sharpshooter, to taking an accidental spear from Reigns, to even being put through an announce table by Rhodes via a Rock Bottom. Not to mention, The Rock got the 1-2-3 in the middle of the ring in the main event.
Overall, The Rock is now 7-5 in WrestleMania matches. This is also only his second win in six WrestleMania main events total.
Now, The Rock ensured that the odds are officially stacked against Rhodes in his pursuit of winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and "finishing the story." Under "Bloodline Rules," anything goes, which means there will be no rules. Expect plenty of interference from The Bloodline to make sure Rhodes doesn't get close to winning the title. However, that could also open the door for Rhodes tohave some help.