Let's look at the results of every WarGames match in professional wrestling history.
By Scott Rogust
In the past, WWE Survivor Series held their traditional five-on-five elimination tag team matches on a near-annual basis. But since 2022, WWE decided to bring back a fan-favorite match that started back in 1987 by the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), then extending to World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and NXT. That match was WarGames.
WarGames is a cage match between two or more teams looking to earn bragging rights in a chaotic environment. This isn't any normal environment, however. Two rings are set up side-by-side and is surrounded by a gigantic steel cage. The cage either has a closed roof or is wide open at the top, depending on the wrestling promotion.
As for the rules of the WarGames match, a member from each team starts for a set amount of time (depending on how the rules change on a yearly basis). After that time expires, a member of the team who holds the advantage will enter the match. From there, participants enter in alternating fashion until everyone enters the cage. The match will officially begin, where a team will win via pinfall or submission inside the cage.
For those curious about the results of every WarGames match from the NWA, WCW, NXT, and WWE, we have that information for you below.
WarGames match history and results
NWA WarGames matches
- Great American Bash 1987 (July 4, Atlanta, Ga.): The Road Warriors (Road Warrior Hawk and Road Warrior Animal), Nikita Koloff, Dusty Rhodes, and Paul Ellering def. The Four Horsemen (Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Lex Luger, Tully Blanchard, and J.J. Dillon).
- Great American Bash 1987 (July 31, Miami, Fla.): The Road Warriors (Road Warrior Hawk and Road Warrior Animal), Nikita Koloff, Dusty Rhodes, and Paul Ellering def. The Four Horsemen (Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Lex Luger, and Tully Blanchard) and The War Machine
- Great American Bash 1989 (July 23, Baltimore, Md.): The Road Warriors (Road Warrior Hawk and Road Warrior Animal), The Midnight Express (Bobby Eaton and Stan Lane), and Steve Williams def. The Fabulous Freebirds (Jimmy Garvin, Michael Hayes, and Terry Gordy) and The Samoan Swat Team (Fatu and Samu)
WCW WarGames matches
- WrestleWar 1991 (Feb. 24, Baltimore, Md.): The Four Horsemen (Ric Flair, Barry Windham, Sid Vicious, and Larry Zbyszko) def. Sting, Brian Pillman, and the Steiner Brothers (Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner)
- WrestleWar 1992 (May 17, Jacksonville, Fla.): Sting's Squadron (Sting, Nikita Koloff, Dustin Rhodes, RIcky Steamboat, and Barry Windham) def. The Dangerous Alliance (Arn Anderson, Bobby Eaton, Steve Austin, Larry Zbyszko, and Rick Rude)
- Fall Brawl 1993 (Sept. 19, Houston, Texas): Sting, Davey Boy Smith, Dustin Rhodes, and The Shockmaster def. Sid Vicious, Vader, and Harlem Heat (Kane and Kole)
- Fall Brawl 1994 (Sept. 18, Roanoke, Va.): Dusty Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes, and The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobs and Jerry Sags) def. Terry Funk, Arn Anderson, Bunkhouse Buck, and Robert Parker
- Fall Brawl 1995 (Sept. 17, Asheville, N.C.): The Hulkamaniacs (Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, Lex Luger, and Sting) def. The Dungeon of Doom (Kamala, Meng, The Shark, and The Zodiac)
- Fall Brawl 1996 (Sept. 15, Winston-Salem, N.C.): The nWo (Hollywood Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and nWo Sting) def. Lex Luger, Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, and Sting
- Fall Brawl 1997 (Sept. 14, Winston-Salem, N.C.): The nWo (Buff Bagwell, Kevin Nash, Syxx, and Konnan) def. The Four Horsemen (Ric Flair, Steve McMichael, Curt Hennig, and Chris Benoit)
- Fall Brawl 1998 (Sept. 13, Winston-Salem, N.C.): Team WCW (Diamond Dallas Page, Roddy Piper, and The Warriors) def. nWo Hollywood (Hollywood Hogan, Bret Hart, and Stevie Ray) and nWo Wolfpac (Kevin Nash, Sting, and Lex Luger)
- WCW Monday Nitro (Sept. 4, 2000, Dallas, Texas): Kevin Nash (c), Jeff Jarrett, Scott Steiner, and The Harris Brothers (Don Harris and Ron Harris) def. Booker T, Goldberg KroniK (Brian Adams and Bryan Clark), and Sting to retain the WCW World Heavyweight Championship
NXT WarGames matches
- NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2017 (Nov. 18, Houston, Texas): The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly) def. Sanity (Eric Young, Killian Dain, and Alexander Wolfe) and The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) and Roderick Strong
- NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2018 (Nov. 17, Los Angeles, Calif.): Pete Dunne, Ricochet, and the War Raiders (Hanson and Rowe) def. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong)
- NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019 (Nov. 23, Rosemont, Ill.): Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, and Dakota Kai def. Shayna Baszler, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, and Kay Lee Ray
- NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019 (Nov. 23, Rosemont, Ill.): Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, and Kevin Owens def. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong)
- NXT TakeOver WarGames 2020 (Dec. 6, Orlando, Fla.): Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, and Toni Storm def. Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, and Io Shirai
- NXT TakeOver WarGames 2020 (Dec. 6, Orlando, Fla.): The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong) def. Team McAfee (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Danny Burch, and Oney Lorcan)
- NXT WarGames 2021 (Dec. 5, Orlando, Fla.): Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray, Raquel Gonzalez, and Cora Jade def. Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne) and Dakota Kai
- NXT WarGames 2021 (Dec. 5, Orlando, Fla.): Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D'Angelo, and Grayson Waller def. Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight
WWE WarGames matches
- Survivor Series 2022 (Nov. 26, Boston, Mass.): Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, Asuka, and Becky Lynch def. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai), Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley
- Survivor Series 2022 (Nov. 26, Boston, Mass.): The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn) def. The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland), Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens
- Survivor Series 2023 (Nov. 25, Rosemont, Ill.): Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Iyo Sky, Asuka, and Kairi Sane)
- Survivor Series 2023 (Nov. 25, Rosemont, Ill.): Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) and Drew McIntyre