WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1 live results and highlights
The opening night of WWE WrestleMania 40 takes place on Saturday, Apr. 6, live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Here are the full live results and highlights for Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.
By Scott Rogust
The day has finally arrived. WWE WrestleMania 40 is here. The opening night of the "Showcase of the Immortals" takes place on Saturday, Apr. 6, at 7:00 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Considering it is the 40th edition of WrestleMania, there are high expectations from the fans. Let's just say that the hype is there entering the opening night.
Night 1's main event features The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns taking on Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins in a tag team match. The winners of this match will determine the stipulation for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match betwen Reigns and Rhodes on Night 2. If Rhodes and Rollins win, The Bloodline will be barred from the title match. But if Reigns and The Rock win, the title match will be contested under "Bloodline Rules."
There are six other matches scheduled to take place on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. Rhea Ripley defends the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch. Jey Uso faces off against Jimmy Uso in a battle of twin brothers. Sami Zayn looks to dethrone Gunther as Intercontinental Champion. The Judgment Day defend both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships against five other teams in a Six Pack Ladder match. Rey Mysterio and Andrade take on Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match. Damage CTRL takes on Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Jade Cargill.
For those who are unable to watch WrestleMania 40 live, have no fear, as we'll have you covered with live results and highlights.
Full WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1 results and highlights
Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch | OFFICIAL RESULT: Rhea Ripley def. Becky Lynch (via pinfall) to retain the Women's World Championship
Six Pack Ladder match for the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Judgment Day (Damian Priest and Finn Balor) (c) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. The Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) | OFFICIAL RESULT: The Awesome Truth win the RAW Tag Team Championships and A-Town Down Under win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships
Rey Mysterio and Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar | OFFICIAL RESULT: Rey Mysterio and Andrade def. Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio (via pinfall)
Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso | OFFICIAL RESULT: Jey Uso def. Jimmy Uso (via pinfall)
Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Jade Cargill vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane) | OFFICIAL RESULT: Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi def. Damage CTRL (via pinfall)
Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn | OFFICIAL RESULT: Sami Zayn def. Gunther (via pinfall) to win the Intercontinental Championship
The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins | OFFICIAL RESULT: The Rock and Roman Reigns def. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins (via pinfall)
