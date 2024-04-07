WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2 live results and highlights
The second night of WWE WrestleMania 40 takes place on Saturday, Apr. 7, live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Here are the full live results and highlights for Night 2 of WrestleMania 40.
By Scott Rogust
The first night of WWE WrestleMania 40 is in the books. There were plenty of memorable moments to take place on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., such as Rhea Ripley successfully defending the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch, and Sami Zayn ending Gunther's 666-day Intercontinental Championship reign. Then, there was the massive main event that saw The Rock and Roman Reigns defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a match that carries huge implications heading into the second night of WrestleMania.
On Sunday, Apr. 7, WrestleMania 40 Night 2 takes place. The main event will feature Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. Due to the win by Reigns and The Rock, the title match will be contested under "Bloodline Rules." For Rhodes to finally "finish the story" and take the title away from Reigns' grasp for the first time in 1,316 days.
There are five other matches scheduled for the show. Rollins defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. Bayley challenges former Damage CTRL partner Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship. Logan Paul fends off Randy Orton and Kevin Owens to try and retain the United States Championship. LA Knight faces off against AJ Styles. Bobby Lashley and The Street Prophets (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) take on The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar) in a Philadelphia Street Fight.
For those who are unable to watch Night 2 of WrestleMania 40, have no fear. We will keep you updated with the results and highlights as they happen live on this page.
Full WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2 results and highlights
World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre | OFFICIAL RESULT: Drew McIntyre def. Seth Rollins (via pinfall) to win the World Heavyweight Championship
Highlights:
World Heavyweight Championship (via Money in the Bank cash-in): Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Damian Priest | OFFICIAL RESULT: Damian Priest def. Drew McIntyre to win World Heavyweight Championship
Highlights:
Philadelphia Street Fight with Special Guest Referee Bubba Ray Dudley: Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) vs. The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar) | OFFICIAL RESULT: Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits def. The Final Testament (via pinfall)
Highlights:
LA Knight vs. AJ Styles | OFFICIAL RESULTS: LA Knight def. AJ Styles (via pinfall)
Highlights:
United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens | OFFICIAL RESULT: Logan Paul def. Kevin Owens (via pinfall) and Randy Orton to retain the United States Championship
Highlights:
WWE Women's Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley | OFFICIAL RESULT: Bayley def. Iyo Sky (via pinfall) to win the WWE Women's Championship
Highlights:
Bloodline Rules match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes | OFFICIAL RESULT: Cody Rhodes def. Roman Reigns (via pinfall) to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Highlights: