WrestleMania 40 predictions: Who will win every match, will Cody Rhodes finish the story?
Will Cody Rhodes finally finish the story and win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40? Let's predict the winner of each match scheduled for this weekend.
By Scott Rogust
WrestleMania 40 is finally upon us. WWE's and professional wrestling's biggest show of the year takes place this Saturday, Apr. 6, and Sunday, Apr. 7, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Considering this is the 40th edition of "the Showcase of the Immortals," fans have high hopes. Thus far, the hype is high and real.
Fans are anticipating whether Cody Rhodes can finally "finish the story," and beat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. But first, Rhodes and World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins will team up to take on Reigns and The Rock in a tag team match on Night 1. The winners of the match will determine the stipulation for Reigns vs. Rhodes on Night 2.
Other huge matches scheduled for the show include Rollins defending said World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship, Iyo Sky vs. Bayley in a grudge match for the WWE Women's Championship, Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens for the United States Championship, and so much more.
Ahead of both nights of WrestleMania 40, here are my predictions on who wins every match.
WrestleMania 40 Night 1 predictions
Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch
Two of the top women's wrestlers in the WWE are set to square off for the world title. Rhea Ripley won the championship last year by defeating Charlotte Flair in one of the best matches on the WrestleMania 39 card. Ripley now faces off Lynch, who has success at WrestleMania and can put on incredible matches.
While Ripley's title reign has been rather short of memorable title defenses, the young star will earn it this Saturday by defeating Lynch.
Predicted Winner: Rhea Ripley
Six Pack Ladder match for the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships:The Judgment Day (Damian Priest and Finn Balor) (c) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. The Awesome Truth (R-Truth and The Miz) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller)
Who doesn't love a ladder match at WrestleMania? Well this year, five teams will challenge The Judgment Day for both the Raw and SmackDown tag team titles. There is an interesting stipulation for the match, as it will continue even if one set of the tag titles is pulled down from above the ring. So, there's your championship split.
Given the storyline for the better part of this year, it makes too much sense for The Awesome Truth to win the Raw tag team titles. As for the SmackDown titles, that is a bit of a wild card. Given the uncertainty surrounding A-Town Down Under's status for the match, let's go with DIY to win the SmackDown titles.
Predicted Winners: The Awesome Truth win the Raw Tag Team Championships, DIY win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships
Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar
This storyline took quite the turn, with it seemingly leading to Rey Mysterio challenging Santos Escobar, who turned on the LWO months ago. Instead, the duo held their single's match on a episode of SmackDown, resulting in Escobar winning after interference from Rey's son, Dominik Mysterio. With the new duo forming to take out an enemy, Rey enlisted the services of Dragon Lee, who has his fair share of history with Escobar.
Given that Rey beat Dominik in their one-on-one matchup at WrestleMania 39, it only makes sense for the younger Mysterio to pick up a win over his father.
Predicted Winners: Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar
Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso
For the first time ever, twin brothers are set to compete in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania. The Bloodline storyline has had its twists and turns, with the more puzzling act being Jimmy Uso turning on Jey Uso to rejoin the Bloodline after being the first to leave the stable. After Jey was sent to RAW, Jimmy began interfering in his matches in recent weeks, costing him the Intercontinental Championship against Gunther and a one-on-one match with Drew McIntyre.
Jey is one of the more popular superstars in the company currently, as evidenced by the crowd reactions during his entrances. It only makes sense that he gets a win over Jimmy.
Predicted Winner: Jey Uso
Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane)
Damage CTRL has moved on from Bayley and hae been running roughshod over the SmackDown women's roster. That started after attacking Naomi, which then led to Bianca Belair helping out to get revenge on her longtime rivals. Still outnumbered, Jade Cargill made the save and a trios match was set for WrestleMania.
This may be the more easily predictable matches on the card. Expect a standout performance from Cargill and getting the pinfall victory for her team.
Predicted Winners: Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi
Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn
Gunther has had a dominant run as Intercontinental champion, having the longest reign in the title's history. Now, it's a matter of finding the right opponent to take the title off Gunther, who can then move on to challenge for the world title. Gunther's challenger for WrestleMania is none other than Sami Zayn.
While it would make sense to see Zayn, an underdog, win the Intercontinental title once again, it's hard to see Gunther losing. This may very well be the match of the weekend, but Gunther retains.
Predicted Winner: Gunther
WrestleMania 40 Night 1 main event: The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins
Now we get to the main event of Night 1. If Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are to beat Roman Reigns and The Rock, then The Bloodline are banned from the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on Night 2. But if Reigns and The Rock are to win, then the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match will be contested under "Bloodline Rules."
Given Rhodes' quest to "finish the story" and win the title his family has never held, you can't expect it to be easy. It will make the win that much more satisfying if Rhodes were to win under "Bloodline Rules." So, Reigns and The Rock pick up the win on Night 1, setting up for an interesting Night 2.
Predicted Winners: Roman Reigns and The Rock
WrestleMania 40 Night 2 predictions
LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
This feud began when AJ Styles flew all the way to Australia just to cost LA Knight a win in the Elimination Chamber match. That is some serious devotion. Knight has been looking to get revenge on Styles, who mostly hasn't shown up for SmackDown. He did, however, show up at Styles' home to attack his new rival.
This will be Knight's first WrestleMania match. He simply can't lose. Knight has to have his first WrestleMania moment.
Predicted Winner: LA Knight
Philadelphia Street Fight: Bobby Lashley and The Street Prophets (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) vs. The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar)
This rivalry has been going on since late last year, highlighted by both Bobby Lashley and Karrion Kross eliminating each other from the Royal Rumble back in January. Then, Kross cost The Street Prophets (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) a chance to compete in the Six Pack Ladder match for the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Champonships. Now, the two teams are set to compete in a Philadelphia Street Fight.
The street fight could present itself for some fun moments. Lashley and The Street Prophets pick up the win.
Predicted Winners: Bobby Lashley and The Street Prophets
WWE Women's Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley
Bayley won the women's Royal Rumble match back in January, guaranteeing a championship match at WrestleMania. Despite teasing challenging Rhea Ripley, Bayley chose to fight Iyo Sky, considering that she and the rest of Damage CTRL have been bad-talking her behind her back. Throughout this build, Damage CTRL had gotten the better of Bayley on numerous occasions. It only makes sense that Bayley beats Sky to win the WWE Women's Championship.
This could very well be one of the best matches of Night 2.
Predicted Winner: Bayley
United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens
Logan Paul has held onto the United States Championship since Crown Jewel last November. Paul has, thus far, defended against Kevin Owens. But at Elimination Chamber, Paul angered Randy Orton by hitting him with brass knuckles after he was eliminated earlier in the titular match. Now, Paul is set to defend against Orton and Owens on Night 2.
The match may come down to Orton and Owens fighting one another to try to win the championship. That would open the door for Paul to sneak away with a victory and his second WrestleMania win.
Predicted Winner: Logan Paul
WrestleMania 40 Night 2: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship
Seth Rollins has held onto the inaugural World Heavyweight Championship since last May at Night of Champions. From there, Rollins has become the workhorse world champion, defending every month, trying to elevate the title. Now, Rollins is in the midst of trying to take down The Bloodline alongside Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. Not only will Rollins be competing in the main event tag team match on Night 1, but defending the title against Drew McIntyre.
McIntyre has been on a roll in his new villainous role, embracing that he "injured" CM Punk at the Royal Rumble, while also trolling his adversaries on social media. Let's not forget that McIntyre had never won a world title in front of a crowd, as he won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 inside an empty Performance Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It only makes sense for McIntyre to have his WrestleMania moment, beating Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.
Predicted Winner: Drew McIntyre
WrestleMania 40 Night 2 main event: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
We have finally arrived to the main event of the entire weekend. Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes II for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Last year, Rhodes nearly had the match won, but a Samoan Spike by Solo Sikoa allowed Reigns to escape with the victory. At the time, we said it was a bad decision. But with the power of hindsight, it has created for a more intriguing story leading up to their rematch this weekend.
As predicted above, Reigns and The Rock will win Night 1 and have the title match on Night 2 contested under "Bloodline Rules." With the grueling journey that Rhodes has gone through to try to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, it will make his eventual win mean more on Sunday. Expect plenty of interference in the match, from The Bloodline and potentially some surprises.
But Reigns' reign reaches its end with Rhodes finally "finishing the story."
Predicted Winner: Cody Rhodes