WWE WrestleMania 40 rumors: Match order for Night 1 revealed
The rumored match order for Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 on Saturday, Apr. 6, has been revealed.
By Scott Rogust
The biggest event in professional wrestling is a matter of days away. WrestleMania 40 takes place this weekend on Saturday, Apr. 6, and Sunday, Apr. 7, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., the home stadium of the NFL's Eagles.
Since 2020, WWE has pivoted to the one night WrestleMania and instead split it across two nights -- Saturday and Sunday. With that, it gives fans more of an opportunity to attend one of the nights of WrestleMania. With that, WWE has to figure out the match cards for both nights.
This past Monday, WWE chief content officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque unveiled the match cards for both nights of WrestleMania 40. Here is the full match card for Night 1 of WrestleMania 40:
WrestleMania 40 Night 1 (Saturday, Apr. 6) match card
The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins (If Rhodes and Rollins win, all Bloodline members are barred from the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on Night Two. If Rock and Reigns win, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be contested under "Bloodline Rules.")
Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch
Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn
Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
Six Pack Ladder match for the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Judgment Day (Damian Priest and Finn Balor) (c) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. The Awesome Truth (R-Truth and The Miz) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller)
Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane)
Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar
While the matches are known for Night 1, some fans may want to know what the exact order they will be taking place.
Rumored WrestleMania 40 Night 1 match order
Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported on the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio the match order for both nights currently being listed internally. Metlzer notes that the order is subject to change.
Let's look at what the match order looks like for Night 1. The below list is from start to finish.
WrestleMania 40 Night 1 (Saturday, Apr. 6) match order
1. Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch
2. Six Pack Ladder match for the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Judgment Day (Damian Priest and Finn Balor) (c) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. The Awesome Truth (R-Truth and The Miz) vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) vs. New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne)
3. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar
4. Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
5. Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane)
6. Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn
7. The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins (If Rhodes and Rollins win, all Bloodline members are barred from the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on Night Two. If Rock and Reigns win, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be contested under "Bloodline Rules.")
Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch could set the tone for Night 1 with the Women's World Championship rumored to kick off the event. Lynch revealed in an interview with ClutchPoints that she would like to open up WrestleMania 40, considering she had never done so before in all of her previous matches at the big event.
Not a total shock, but the main event scheduled for Night 1 will be Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins vs. The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns. If Rhodes and Rollins win, all Bloodline members will be barred from the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on Night 2. But if The Rock and Reigns win, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match will be contested under "Bloodline Rules."