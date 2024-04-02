WWE WrestleMania 40 rumors: Match order for Night 2 revealed
The rumored match order for Night 2 of WrestleMania 40 on Sunday, Apr. 7, has been revealed.
By Scott Rogust
WrestleMania 40 has finally arrived. WWE is taking over Philadelphia, Pa. for the better part of this week, with "the Showcase of the Immortals" taking place at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the NFL's Eagles. The event will span across two nights -- Saturday, Apr. 6, and Sunday, Apr. 7.
Prior to this week, there wasn't much clarity as to what the exact match card would be for each night. The only matches we did know were the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes and the World Heavyweight Championship bout between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.
That all changed when WWE chief content officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque unveiled the cards for both nights on Twitter (or X). Here is the match card for Night 2 on Sunday, Apr. 7.
WrestleMania 40 Night 2 (Sunday, Apr. 7) match card
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE Women's Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley
United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens
LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
Philadelphia Street Fight: Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) vs. The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar)
So now that we know the entire card, what is the order of the matches?
Rumored WrestleMania 40 Night 2 match order
Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported on the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio the match order for both nights currently being listed internally. Meltzer notes that the order is subject to change.
Let's look at what the match order looks like for Night 2. The below list is from start to finish.
WrestleMania 40 Night 2 (Sunday, Apr. 7) match order
1. World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
2. Philadelphia Street Fight: Bobby Lashley and The Street Prophets (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) vs. The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar)
3. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
4. United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens
5. WWE Women's Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley
6. Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
Starting things off with the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre could set the tone for Night 2. Will Rollins be able to hold onto the title he won back at Night of Champions last May? Or will McIntyre become the second-ever holder of the World Heavyweight Championship, and win a world title in front of fans at WrestleMania?
To the shock of no one, the Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes II will main event. Can Rhodes finally "finish the story" and win the title? Or will Reigns continue his record-breaking title reign?