WWE WrestleMania 40 start time, match card, live stream, how to watch
WrestleMania 40 takes place on Saturday, Apr. 6, and Sunday, Apr. 7, in Philadelphia, Pa. Here is everything you need to know about the show, including the entire match card and how to watch it.
By Scott Rogust
The biggest weekend of the professional wrestling calendar has finally arrived. It's time for WrestleMania 40. On Saturday, Apr. 6, and Sunday, Apr. 7, WWE presents the 40th edition of WrestleMania live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.
This year, there is no shortage of huge matches. Cody Rhodes looks to finally "finish the story" by beating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, there is a huge tag team match between Reigns and The Rock against Rhodes and World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins to determine the stipulation of said main event for Night Two of WrestleMania. If Rhodes and Rollins win, then the Bloodline is barred from ringside in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match. But if Reigns and The Rock win, then the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match will be contested under "Bloodline Rules."
Other huge bouts for WrestleMania 40 include Rollins defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch challenging Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship, and 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner Bayley looking to take the WWE Women's title away from former Damage CTRL partner Iyo Sky.
Without further ado, here is all of the information you need to know regarding WrestleMania 40, including what time the event starts,
WWE WrestleMania 40 start time
In the two-night era of WrestleMania, the grand event will start an hour earlier than in the past. On Saturday, Apr. 6, and Sunday, Apr. 7, the main card will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET.
As for the kickoff show, you can expect it to begin about two hours before the main card begins, so possibly around 5:00 p.m. ET.
WWE WrestleMania 40 live stream and how to watch
- Dates: Saturday, Apr. 6, and Sunday, Apr. 7
- Start Times: 7:00 p.m. ET (Main Card)
- Location: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pa.
- Live Stream: Peacock, WWE Network (outside of United States)
Fans in the United States can watch WrestleMania 40 exclusively on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. This will require a subscription, which runs for $5.99 a month (or $59.99 annually) with commercials or $11.99 a month (or $119.99 annually) for commercial-free.
International viewers outside of the United States can stream the event on the WWE Network.
WWE WrestleMania 40 match card
Night One
- The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins (If Rhodes and Rollins win, all Bloodline members are barred from the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on Night Two. If Rock and Reigns win, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be contested under "Bloodline Rules.")
- Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch
- Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn
- Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
- Six Pack Ladder match for the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Judgment Day (Damian Priest and Finn Balor) (c) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. The Awesome Truth (R-Truth and The Miz) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller)
- Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane)
- Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar
Night Two
- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
- World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
- WWE Women's Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley
- United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens
- LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
- Philadelphia Street Fight: Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) vs. The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar)