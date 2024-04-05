WWE WrestleMania 40 ticket prices: How much does it cost to get in?
WrestleMania 40 takes place on Saturday, Apr. 6, and Sunday, Apr. 7, live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Here is how much tickets could run you for both nights.
By Scott Rogust
WrestleMania has been a fixture of the professional wrestling calendar for decades. In 2024, WWE celebrates the 40th edition of WrestleMania.
Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., hosts WrestleMania 40 on Saturday, Apr. 6, and Sunday, Apr. 7. This year's WrestleMania looks to be incredibly eventful on paper.
Roman Reigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in a rematch from last year's main event. But on Night One, the duo will compete to determine the stipulation to their match. Reigns will tag with The Rock against Rhodes and World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins.
There are other huge matches on the card, including Rhea Ripley defending the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch, Intercontinental champion Gunther vs. Sami Zayn, and WWE Women's champion Iyo Sky vs. Bayley.
For fans who are looking to make a last-minute trip to Philadelphia to attend WrestleMania, here are what the ticket prices look like for both nights.
How much does it cost to attend WrestleMania 40 Nights 1 and 2?
WrestleMania 40 Night 1 ticket prices
Let's start off with Night One for WrestleMania 40. The cheapest tickets on Ticketmaster are $186 but those are in sections 230, 231, and 239, which are in the upper level located behind the stage, so there could be a chance for an obstructed view of the entrances and possibly the ring. These prices include fees. As for the most expensive ticket, those go for over $7,000 located in section F1, located right next to the entrance ramp.
As for StubHub, the cheapest ticket is $137 in section 239 while the most expensive is $8,325 in section F12 .
SeatGeek's cheapest ticket option is $194 in section 239, while the most expensive ticket is for $4,952 in section F4.
WrestleMania 40 Night 2 ticket prices
Now, for Night Two. Ticketmaster's cheapest option is for $207.50 in section 239, with the most expensive ticket pricing at $7,870.50 in section F1.
As for StubHub, the cheapest ticket option is worth $179 in section 231, with the most expensive option set at $6,769.
Meanwhile, SeatGeek's lowest ticket price is $234 in section 231, wit the most expensive ticket running $8,644 in section F4.
There you have it, if you are looking to make a last-minute trip to WrestleMania 40, this is what it could cost to get in for either night. Best of luck to all who are pursuing tickets for the biggest wrestling event of the year.