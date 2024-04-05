WrestleMania 40 weather forecast: Rain or clear skies for Saturday and Sunday?
WrestleMania 40 takes place In Philadelphia, Pa., which is being hit by heavy rain this week. Will the weather affect WrestleMania on Saturday, Apr. 6, and Sunday, Apr. 7.
By Scott Rogust
When it comes to WrestleMania, WWE goes above and beyond to ensure that it lives up to its moniker of "the Grandest Stage of Them All." That is evident by the stage that wrestlers make their entrances on, the size of the ramp, and the ring placement.
Since 2007 (with the lone exception being 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic), WrestleMania has taken place primarily in American football stadiums. That allows tens of thousands of fans to attend and it helps build the environment of WrestleMania as the biggest show of the year.
Despite this, there is some risk that WWE has to deal with, and that's because of the weather. For stadiums without a roof, there is a chance that rain, wind, or even snow, to drop down on the stage, ramp, and crowd.
Considering WrestleMania 40 is taking place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., which doesn't have a dome, fans are probably wondering what the weather is going to be like for the shows on Saturday, Apr. 6, and Sunday, Apr. 7. Will there be rain for WrestleMania 40? And what is the temperature going to be for both nights?
Luckily for fans who are going to be in the crowd for WrestleMania 40, they avoided the rain that hit Philadelphia earlier in the week.
According to Accuweather, there are going to be clear-to-partly cloudy skies with an 11 percent chance of precipitation for WrestleMania 40 on Saturday night. As for the weather for WrestleMania 40 on Sunday night, Accuweather says there will be clear-to-party cloudy skies with a 10 percent chance of precipitation.
As is the case, weather is subject to change, so be sure to check before you head to Lincoln Financial Field for WrestleMania 40 to be sure you are not caught in the rain.
How cold is it going to be at WrestleMania 40?
Now is the other question for wrestling fans attending WrestleMania 40 -- how cold is it going to be?
Per Accuweather, the temperature for WrestleMania 40 on Saturday night is expected to be a low of 38 degrees with 10-mile-per-hour winds. As for Sunday night, it will be a low of 37 degrees with six-mile-per-hour winds.
So if you are attending one or both nights of WrestleMania 40, be sure to wear warm clothing and bring a coat. It looks as though it will be cold nights at Lincoln Financial Field.
What does WWE do if it rains at WrestleMania?
As mentioned earlier, there is always a risk of rain disrupting WrestleMania at an outdoor event. So, what does WWE do in this case.
Back in 2021 for Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla., a thunderstorm brought a halt to the start of the show. In that case, WWE entered a rain delay as fans took shelter indoors. Fortunately for WWE, the delay lasted for less than an hour. Once the delay ended, WrestleMania 37 kicked off, with Bobby Lashley successfully defending the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.
So if there were a case of there being heavy rain and lightning, WrestleMania would enter a delay until the weather passes.