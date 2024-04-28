Wyatt Langford makes Rangers history with rare achievement on first career home run
Every baseball player dreams of hitting his first MLB home run. Things like where it is hit, the pitcher it's hit against, what team it was for, the team he was against, and the situation certainly come to mind.
This isn't to say that it never happens, but it's pretty rare for any player to dream of his first home run coming from the inside-the-park variety. Inside-the-park home runs are incredibly exciting but are impossible to predict and are incredibly rare to the point where it's hard to dream of ever hitting one, let alone doing it for the first home run of a career.
Despite an inside-the-park home run being the first home run of a career sounding impossible, it has happened in the past. It's just incredibly rare. It happened again on Sunday.
Wyatt Langford hits improbable first MLB home run
The Texas Rangers made the decision to have Wyatt Langford, a player taken with the No. 4 pick of the 2023 MLB Draft on their Opening Day roster after he had a great Spring Training.
He earned the call-up but had gotten off to a slow start in his MLB career. He was slashing .245/.324/.296 and had not hit a home run in his first 111 plate appearances entering play on Sunday. That changed in the first inning of Sunday's game.
That's right. Wyatt Langford hit an inside-the-park home run for his first career home run. It's most certainly not what he pictured, but it counts the same.
With that, Langford became the sixth player in Rangers and Washington Senators history to have an inside-the-park home run be his first MLB home run. That's six players in over 60 years.
Perhaps Langford hitting a historic kind of home run like that can get him to start launching some out of the park. For now, I guess it's good for him that the ball retrieval process was easy.