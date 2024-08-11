Fansided

Wyndham Championship payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse

How much prize money is on the line at the 2024 Wyndham Championship.

By Cody Williams

Wyndham Championship
Wyndham Championship / Isaiah Vazquez/GettyImages
Nothing about the 2024 Wyndham Championship has been normal. The first round on Thursday was postponed entirely for the PGA Tour's regular-season finale with the effects of Hurricane Debby coming down over Greensboro, NC and Sedgefield Country Club. They finally took the course on Friday, though, and then started a sprint to play four full rounds over three days.

Ultimately, that set up a wild finish on Sunday for the final round of the Wyndham Championship... in addition to the majority of the third round as well. Veteran Matt Kuchar jumped out to the lead midway through the Sunday action but not without guys like amateur Luke Clanton, Ben Griffin, Max Greyserman, Ryo Hisatsune and many more capable players within striking distance.

As the final tournament in the PGA Tour regular season, a spot in the playoffs and a good position as well is at the forefront of players' minds this week. But there is also prize money to consider. So what does the 2024 Wyndham Championship payout structure and purse look like? We have you covered with the details.

Wyndham Championship purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of the 2024 Wyndham Championship will take home $1.422 million in prize money this week in Greensboro, along with the crucial 500 FedEx Cup points for the winner this week. The total purse for the tournament this week is only $7.9 million, which is not much in comparison to even other PGA Tour events of this caliber. At the same time, as the final event of the regular season, this is all about players' position in the FedEx Cup standings, which sets up bigger payouts moving forward.

Wyndham Championship payout distribution by finishing position in 2024

Here's a look at the full Wyndham Championship payout distribution for all 67 players who made the cut at Sedgefield. Only 66 players will receive prize money, however, as amateur Luke Clanton -- who, as mentioned, put himself in contention -- will retain his status and not take home any of his share of the purse.

Finishing Position

Wyndham Championship Prize Money

Winner

$1.422 million

2nd

$861,100

3rd

$545,100

4th

$387,100

5th

$323,900

6th

$286,375

7th

$266,625

8th

$246,875

9th

$231,075

10th

$215,275

11th

$199,475

12th

$183,675

13th

$167,875

14th

$152,075

15th

$144,175

16th

$136,275

17th

$128,375

18th

$120,475

19th

$112,575

20th

$104,675

21st

$96,775

22nd

$88,875

23rd

$82,555

24th

$76,235

25th

$69,915

26th

$63,595

27th

$61,225

28th

$58,855

29th

$56,485

30th

$54,115

31st

$51,745

32nd

$49,375

33rd

$47,005

34th

$45,030

35th

$43,055

36th

$41,080

37th

$39,105

38th

$37,525

39th

$35,945

40th

$34,365

41st

$32,785

42nd

$31,205

43rd

$29,625

44th

$28,045

45th

$26,465

46th

$24,885

47th

$23,305

48th

$22,041

49th

$20,935

50th

$20,303

51st

$19,829

52nd

$19,355

53rd

$19,039

54th

$18,723

55th

$18,565

56th

$18,407

57th

$18,249

58th

$18,091

59th

$17,933

60th

$17,775

61st

$17,617

62nd

$17,459

63rd

$17,301

64th

$17,143

65th

$16,985

66th

$16,827

As mentioned, the prize money and purse at the Wyndham Championship is legitimately one of the lowest full-field, non-alternate events on the PGA Tour. However, its placement on the calendar is what makes it more important, especially with the money that could mean. Getting the ever-important FedEx Cup points and trying to vault into the Top 70 or maybe even the Top 50 of the standings is massively important to see the playoffs, which start next week, and for status on the Tour next season.

Even with that, the Top 20 finishers at the Wyndham will all earn a six-figure payout this week, though the only player who will get a seven-figure payday will be the winner. That's still a nice chunk of change if you can finish strong -- in addition to getting those late-push FedEx Cup points as well.

