Wyndham Championship payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse
Nothing about the 2024 Wyndham Championship has been normal. The first round on Thursday was postponed entirely for the PGA Tour's regular-season finale with the effects of Hurricane Debby coming down over Greensboro, NC and Sedgefield Country Club. They finally took the course on Friday, though, and then started a sprint to play four full rounds over three days.
Ultimately, that set up a wild finish on Sunday for the final round of the Wyndham Championship... in addition to the majority of the third round as well. Veteran Matt Kuchar jumped out to the lead midway through the Sunday action but not without guys like amateur Luke Clanton, Ben Griffin, Max Greyserman, Ryo Hisatsune and many more capable players within striking distance.
As the final tournament in the PGA Tour regular season, a spot in the playoffs and a good position as well is at the forefront of players' minds this week. But there is also prize money to consider. So what does the 2024 Wyndham Championship payout structure and purse look like? We have you covered with the details.
Wyndham Championship purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse
The winner of the 2024 Wyndham Championship will take home $1.422 million in prize money this week in Greensboro, along with the crucial 500 FedEx Cup points for the winner this week. The total purse for the tournament this week is only $7.9 million, which is not much in comparison to even other PGA Tour events of this caliber. At the same time, as the final event of the regular season, this is all about players' position in the FedEx Cup standings, which sets up bigger payouts moving forward.
Wyndham Championship payout distribution by finishing position in 2024
Here's a look at the full Wyndham Championship payout distribution for all 67 players who made the cut at Sedgefield. Only 66 players will receive prize money, however, as amateur Luke Clanton -- who, as mentioned, put himself in contention -- will retain his status and not take home any of his share of the purse.
Finishing Position
Wyndham Championship Prize Money
Winner
$1.422 million
2nd
$861,100
3rd
$545,100
4th
$387,100
5th
$323,900
6th
$286,375
7th
$266,625
8th
$246,875
9th
$231,075
10th
$215,275
11th
$199,475
12th
$183,675
13th
$167,875
14th
$152,075
15th
$144,175
16th
$136,275
17th
$128,375
18th
$120,475
19th
$112,575
20th
$104,675
21st
$96,775
22nd
$88,875
23rd
$82,555
24th
$76,235
25th
$69,915
26th
$63,595
27th
$61,225
28th
$58,855
29th
$56,485
30th
$54,115
31st
$51,745
32nd
$49,375
33rd
$47,005
34th
$45,030
35th
$43,055
36th
$41,080
37th
$39,105
38th
$37,525
39th
$35,945
40th
$34,365
41st
$32,785
42nd
$31,205
43rd
$29,625
44th
$28,045
45th
$26,465
46th
$24,885
47th
$23,305
48th
$22,041
49th
$20,935
50th
$20,303
51st
$19,829
52nd
$19,355
53rd
$19,039
54th
$18,723
55th
$18,565
56th
$18,407
57th
$18,249
58th
$18,091
59th
$17,933
60th
$17,775
61st
$17,617
62nd
$17,459
63rd
$17,301
64th
$17,143
65th
$16,985
66th
$16,827
As mentioned, the prize money and purse at the Wyndham Championship is legitimately one of the lowest full-field, non-alternate events on the PGA Tour. However, its placement on the calendar is what makes it more important, especially with the money that could mean. Getting the ever-important FedEx Cup points and trying to vault into the Top 70 or maybe even the Top 50 of the standings is massively important to see the playoffs, which start next week, and for status on the Tour next season.
Even with that, the Top 20 finishers at the Wyndham will all earn a six-figure payout this week, though the only player who will get a seven-figure payday will be the winner. That's still a nice chunk of change if you can finish strong -- in addition to getting those late-push FedEx Cup points as well.